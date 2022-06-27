All-time highs for pharma stocks: Names to trade now

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
The stock price for Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company led by Warren Buffett, has increased by about 20.1% annually since he started running the conglomerate in 1965. A depressed stock market has pressured two of the stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, but their competitive advantages can still produce big gains for patient investors.
High commodity prices are a problem for consumers, but a windfall for Caterpillar's key customers. Apple isn't just a smartphone company anymore. In fact, devices are increasingly just a means to another end. Iconic tech company IBM is becoming revitalized and turning into a serious cash cow. You’re reading a...
Inflation is a headwind that all food companies face today, including Hormel. Hormel is dealing with the avian flu, which caused a big stock sell-off after it reported earnings. The company's yield is toward the high end of its historical range, and investors should probably be adding to positions here.
The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
Buffett has been an active buyer of Floor & Decor, and it could be his latest long-term winner. The retailer is building its store count, and has increased same-store sales for 13 years in a row. With a goal of having 500 locations, Floor & Decor is poised for years...
Congress member Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi are no strangers to purchasing stocks and options while she has been in office. Here are the latest stocks being added to the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: Pelosi and her husband purchased options for Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT....
It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
More than a billion dollars worth of crypto assets are being liquidated as Bitcoin (BTC) threatens to trade below $20,000 and print a low last seen in December 2020. Cryptocurrency futures trading and information site Coinglass reveals that over $1.30 billion worth of BTC positions have been decimated in the last 24 hours.
"The Big Short" investor predicts weaker consumer demand and bloated inventories this Christmas.Burry dismissed the rebound in stocks, saying there were lots of brief rallies in past bear markets. Michael Burry said the market downturn might only end when people swear off owning tech stocks, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens. The...
The FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine less than two years ago. However, revenue from the vaccine is likely to decline next year. The business remains in good shape, but valuing this stock can be tricky. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Kolanovic reiterated his view that the US economy will avoid a recession this year as consumers remain in solid shape.The big upside for stocks is a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which Kolanovic expects by year-end. The stock market is poised to erase all of its losses and finish the...
Dutch Bros is building the next coffee chain empire and has its sights set on 4,000 locations. Nextdoor is an under-the-radar social media platform that is growing users and revenue. Carvana is increasing revenue at an impressive rate and disrupting a sizable industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Crypto assets seemed to be stabilized on Saturday morning, as Bitcoin BTC/USD remained above the $20,000 level, although according to a prominent analyst there's trouble ahead. What Happened: The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo has been predicting that the overall cryptocurrency market will see a downfall, and with extreme market conditions,...
On Thursday (June 2), with Bitcoin trading around the $430,000 level, prominent crypto analyst and trader Scott Melker (aka “Wolf of All Streets”) was asked if he still thinks that “Bitcoin is going to the moon”. Melker, who is the host of the “Wolf of All...
