Options Action: Big Tech rebound on tap?

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on whether Big Tech...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 'buyable' stocks to snap up after ugly market days

CNBC's Jim Cramer recommended four stocks investors should consider adding to their portfolios after ugly days in the market like Tuesday. "As long as commodity prices keep coming down, these stocks should be winners, which is why you've got to treat ugly moments like this one as buying opportunities," the "Mad Money" host said.
Karen Finerman
Guy Adami
CNBC

Chartmaster grades the traders' second half stock picks

Carter Worth of Worth Charting weighs in on the traders second half stock picks, including Tesla and Alibaba. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Brian Kelly.
CNBC

How this 42-year-old CEO went from $3,000 in savings to creating a $1.2 billion food startup

Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I prefer Deere over Nutrien right here

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Uranium Energy Corp: "There will not be a nuclear power plant built in this country. ... It ain't going to happen." Nutrien Ltd:...
CNBC

CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Pinterest Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Ben Silbermann and Pinterest CEO Bill Ready Speak with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Mad Money" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Pinterest Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Ben Silbermann and Pinterest CEO Bill Ready on CNBC's "Mad Money" (M-F, 6PM-7PM ET) today, Wednesday, June 29th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/06/29/pinterest-improving-user-experience-to-help-people-take-more-action-on-boards-new-ceo-bill-ready-says.html. All references must...
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I like Cadre Holdings

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Cadre Holdings Inc: "It's a company that makes things, does stuff, sells at a profit, gives you money back. ... I'm going to say it's good. I like it."
CNBC

Why one stock brokerage is bullish on Reliance Industries and Infosys

India's stocks have not had a good first half of 2022, but stock brokerage Kotak Securities is positive on Reliance Industries and Infosys. The Nifty 50 index and S&P BSE Sensex are both down nearly 9% since the start of the year. Reliance Industries' stock is up around 5% in the same period, but Infosys shares have fallen around 20%.
CNBC

Bitcoin sinks to $19,000, SEC rejects spot ETF, and FTX nears deal to buy BlockFi: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Anthony Georgiades, general partner at Innovating Capital, discusses crypto's performance in the first half of 2022, his outlook for the rest of the year and more.
CNBC

Micron warns weakening consumer demand will hurt smartphone sales

Micron Technology, a major vendor of memory chips for PCs and smartphones, said on Thursday that it now expects smartphone sales to be meaningfully lower than previously expected for the rest of 2022. The company said that consumer demand is slowing because of China lockdowns, the Russia-Ukraine war, and rising...
CNBC

Internal Facebook memo warns company must be disciplined, prioritize ruthlessly

Chief Product Officer Chris Cox warned employees at Facebook-parent Meta that lean times are ahead. To make up for the effects of last year's Apple privacy update, which decreased the company's ability to target ads, Meta will invest in Instagram Reels, its TikTok competitor, as well as shopping and messaging features.
