Options Action: Big Tech rebound on tap?

CNBC's Jim Cramer recommended four stocks investors should consider adding to their portfolios after ugly days in the market like Tuesday. "As long as commodity prices keep coming down, these stocks should be winners, which is why you've got to treat ugly moments like this one as buying opportunities," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that the rapid slide in the cryptocurrency market shows that the Federal Reserve is making progress in its arduous struggle to tamp down inflation. "There is one front in the war on inflation that's been an outstanding total victory for the Fed, and that's...
Tesla, which reached a trillion-dollar market capitalization in 2021, experienced its worst decline since its initial public offering in 2010 in the second quarter. Amazon stock tumbled nearly 35%. Investors lowered the valuations of the world's largest technology companies in the second quarter as central bankers ratcheted up interest rates...
TPG's Jim Coulter tells CNBC from the Aspen Ideas Festival that declines in stock market multiples are the "first chapter" in a downturn and that is largely now complete. However, what comes next will further weigh on stocks as inflation hits earnings across the S&P 500 and current expectations prove to still be too high.
Carter Worth of Worth Charting weighs in on the traders second half stock picks, including Tesla and Alibaba. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Brian Kelly.
Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Uranium Energy Corp: "There will not be a nuclear power plant built in this country. ... It ain't going to happen." Nutrien Ltd:...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors three options for packaged food stocks they can seek refuge in, as the stock market continues to seesaw. "The food stocks can become recession-proof safe-havens. But you have to be selective, which means sticking with the winners that we know are doing well," he said.
Jared Weisfeld, tech sector specialist at Jefferies, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down opportunities in the tech sector. Weisfeld breaks down why investors should consider moving away from semis and toward other growth areas, such as software.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that while the commodities market could see a short-term upside, it will ultimately come down in the long term. "The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the recent commodities boom is not long for the world," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's...
WHERE: CNBC's "Mad Money" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Pinterest Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Ben Silbermann and Pinterest CEO Bill Ready on CNBC's "Mad Money" (M-F, 6PM-7PM ET) today, Wednesday, June 29th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/06/29/pinterest-improving-user-experience-to-help-people-take-more-action-on-boards-new-ceo-bill-ready-says.html. All references must...
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Cadre Holdings Inc: "It's a company that makes things, does stuff, sells at a profit, gives you money back. ... I'm going to say it's good. I like it."
India's stocks have not had a good first half of 2022, but stock brokerage Kotak Securities is positive on Reliance Industries and Infosys. The Nifty 50 index and S&P BSE Sensex are both down nearly 9% since the start of the year. Reliance Industries' stock is up around 5% in the same period, but Infosys shares have fallen around 20%.
Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money" and Investing Club, thinks that people in their 20s have no excuse for not putting more money into their investments — even if they think they're broke. "They always say that 'I have nothing,'" Cramer tells CNBC Make It. "I hear that...
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Anthony Georgiades, general partner at Innovating Capital, discusses crypto's performance in the first half of 2022, his outlook for the rest of the year and more.
Micron Technology, a major vendor of memory chips for PCs and smartphones, said on Thursday that it now expects smartphone sales to be meaningfully lower than previously expected for the rest of 2022. The company said that consumer demand is slowing because of China lockdowns, the Russia-Ukraine war, and rising...
Chief Product Officer Chris Cox warned employees at Facebook-parent Meta that lean times are ahead. To make up for the effects of last year's Apple privacy update, which decreased the company's ability to target ads, Meta will invest in Instagram Reels, its TikTok competitor, as well as shopping and messaging features.
Comments / 0