Mckinney, TX

Abortion providers canceled appointments after Roe v. Wade was overturned

KVUE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCKINNEY, Texas — Whole Woman’s Health said they were expecting the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade to come down Monday. Instead, the landmark case was overturned last Friday. So, appointments for abortion services scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at their McKinney and Fort Worth...

www.kvue.com

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Abortion Providers Begin to Reopen

After closing its doors Friday, Whole Woman's Health began to reopen clinics Wednesday, including those in Fort Worth and McKinney, after a Houston judge ruled that a pre-Roe law banning abortion no longer stands. “For us, the most important thing is to be able to open and welcome our patients...
FORT WORTH, TX
cbs7.com

Governor Abbott reacts to West Virginia vs. EPA ruling

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) -Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Supreme Court ruled against EPA overreach in West Virginia v. EPA:. “I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate the EPA’s power grab and rein in this lawless Biden Administration. Texas joined other States in this case to stop D.C. bureaucrats from imposing costly regulations without any authority from the people’s elected representatives in Congress. Today’s landmark victory against an out-of-control administration is also a big win for Americans who worry about skyrocketing energy costs due to expensive federal regulations that threaten our energy industry. President Biden cannot keep attacking the energy industry and the hardworking men and women who power our nation.”
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Protestors march in support of abortion rights in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Supporters of abortion rights rallied in Dallas today to protest the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, giving states the ability to control access to abortions.The Rising Together Rally was organized by several groups, including The Afiya Center, Jane's Due Process, Fund Texas Choice, Texas Equal Access Fund, Avow, the ACLU, and Planned Parenthood. The rally started in front of Dallas City Hall as a protest against the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, but demonstrators began marching in the streets soon after.A large group of protestors could be seen with signs, chanting in support of abortion rights. At one point, demonstrators took over Commerce Street. After marching for several minutes, most of the protestors moved back towards where the rally began at City Hall.One pro-abortion rights marcher, Bethany, said that she was "not surprised [at the turnout] at all because this is not want the country wanted." She continued, "This is a decision by a bunch of people essentially ignoring the people."Another demonstrator, Caitlin, said, "Men don't get a say so with women's bodies."
DALLAS, TX
KVUE

Texas psychiatrists discuss mental health impacts from uncertainty of abortion laws

AUSTIN, Texas — Many women are feeling anxious, as abortion access in Texas will soon be completely banned. Nichelle Haynes, who is a perinatal psychiatrist in Austin, says she has been getting a lot of questions from her patients and from women reaching out on social media about what this means for their future rights and access to abortion and reproductive health resources.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Beto O'Rourke Says He'll Repeal Texas' Abortion Ban if Elected Governor

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke says he'll work to repeal Texas’ abortion ban and expand access to reproductive health care if he is elected governor this November. O'Rourke made the comments to The Texas Tribune Sunday following a rally in Austin, saying he's hopeful outrage over the...
TEXAS STATE
Texas is a case study of how abortion bans have a chilling effect on both healthcare workers and patients

Emmy Amash has always been the friend that people would go to with questions about sex, birth control and women’s health issues. It’s what called her to work as a birth doula and go to nursing school. But during rotations around Austin, she’s noticed a shift in the trust between patients and healthcare providers, and it’s been happening under Texas’ Senate Bill 8, which bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.“What I've seen working in the emergency room with women who are coming in experiencing complications after or during a miscarriage is a lot of what feels to me like...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas AG Ken Paxton launches investigation into Walmart's opioid prescriptions

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he has opened an investigation into Walmart’s opioid sales. Paxton is investigating whether Walmart improperly filled prescriptions for controlled substances and failed to report suspicious orders. His office issued a Civil Investigative Demand to Walmart for potential...
TEXAS STATE
