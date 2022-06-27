ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

Lighten up

By John Badman
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
John Badman|The Telegraph Workers from Wissehr Electric Inc. in Belleville work Monday at the intersection of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street in Godfrey to install new overhead traffic arms and lights. The work is part of...

The Telegraph

Design unveiled for Godfrey fire station

GODFREY — Artist renderings have been revealed for the planned $6.5 million Godfrey fire station and administrative building. The new 15,000-square-foot facility at 3023 Godfrey Road will replace the district’s two existing fire stations which lack adequate space for modern fire and emergency service vehicles and equipment.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Fireworks weekend starts Saturday

GRAFTON - Grafton will set off their annual fireworks from 9:15-9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at Lighthouse Park. View spectacular light displays over the Mississippi River while you dine at downtown restaurants or during your stay at guesthouses along the river. Spend the long weekend in Grafton where there is no shortage of activities everyone in the family will enjoy. Other fireworks on July 2 are Edwardsville, Girard, Gillespie, Greenfield, Brighton and Carlinville.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

Flags unfurling for 4th

WOOD RIVER — Independence Day is approaching, and the flags were flapping in the breeze Thursday on Illinois 143 in front of the Wood River Police Department. The holiday weekend will be filled with public fireworks displays including the Alton Fireworks Spectacular which starts shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Bridge hangout

John Badman|The Telegraph Engineers from Modjeski and Masters, a bridge engineering firm with local offices in Edwardsville, were literally hanging out Wednesday over the side of the Clark Bridge as they near completion of a regularly scheduled inspection of the 28-year-old span across the Mississippi River at Alton. During the inspections there have been lane restrictions on the bridge. The work was expected to be completed on Thursday, June 30. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

It's getting McNear

John Badman|The Telegraph A worker from Ostmann General Contracting LP, from St. Peters, Missouri, sets a parking lot sign in concrete Wednesday at the McDonalds restaurant nearing completion at 717 E. Broadway in Alton. Workers are finishing interior installations and a grand opening for the new structure will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 11. The restaurant was destroyed by a fire in June of 2021 and will re-open in the same location as before with a drive-through and indoor dining area. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

VIP Cross Cuts celebrates one year anniversary Friday

ALTON - VIP Cross Cuts, 2809 Homer M Adams Parkway, will be celebrating its one year anniversary from 3-7 p.m., Friday, July 1. The event will feature vendor and food trucks, bike giveaways and many other prizes. The barber shop is owned and operated by Anthony Fane, a minister for New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church in O'Fallon, Illinois. "I want to give back to the community who have supported me and whom have played a major role in keeping the doors open," Fane said. Fane was working as a auto mechanic in Alton when he wanted to start this business. He sold all of his tools so he could pay for tuition to barber school. Within a two-year span, Fane received his barber license. Six months later, he found the location in Alton.
The Telegraph

Sculpture to be unveiled in Godfrey July 9

GODFREY - On Saturday, July 9, the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois, Community Cultivators, and the Village of Godfrey will host a Pollinator Party at the Jaime Hines Prairie at LaVista Park in Godfrey in honor of the region's ongoing work to protect pollinators and create a culture of conservation. During the Pollinator Party, community artists will unveil the Prairie Portal-an outdoor sculpture designed by Merrilyn Shoemaker and Tom Cundiff-and guests will have the opportunity to learn about the importance of prairies and pollinators like Monarch butterflies.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Alton church needs $800,000 in repairs

ALTON - On Wednesday night, members of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 717 State St. in Alton, gathered in for a potluck dinner as a way to kickoff a yearlong project. Starting Wendesday night, the church will be fundraising for the renovation of the church cathedral, which has stood on State Street since 1857. Members of the church were then shown a short film, made by Ryan Hanlon of Route 3 Films, showcasing the damage and repairs that the cathedral needs. According to Hanlon, water is the main culprit of the damage. The cathedral is made with limestone, the same limestone brick from 1857. Overtime, rainwater has eaten away and gotten inside the building.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

What's brewing in Bethalto?

John Badman|The Telegraph Construction workers were inside and on top of the newly framed Scooter's Coffee building under construction at the corner of Route 140 and Prairie Street in Betalto Monday. Work is progressing on the coffee chain's third Illinois location. Drive-thru coffee stands are already open in Glen Carbon and Jerseyville. The national chain has more than 300 locations in 20 states and sells baked from scratch pastries along with its specialty coffee. (John Badman)
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

Couple building 'bridge for teens'

ALTON - Since Marqueta Goins was 15 years old, she's helped children of all ages and now she has focused on empowering adolescent youth by giving them opportunities, like she had. When Goins, originally from Springfield, Illinois, was a teenager she began working at inner-city daycare centers through a city program that employed lower income youth. New nonprofit Be A Bridge, founded by her and her husband, Mark Goins, also has a youth workforce and economic development component in development and so much more already established. The youth workforce and economic development program seeks to connect youth to...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Slusser fends off challenge, Connor wins nomination

EDWARDSVILLE - Incumbent Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser fended off a challenge by former county administrator Doug Hulme in one of the most visible and hotly-contested primary races, while several incumbent County Board members were defeated in Tuesday's election. In other county-wide contested elections, Chief Deputy Maj. Jeff Connor beat Jeff Larner by almost 2-1 in a Republican bid to replace retiring Sheriff John Lakin in November while Linda Andreas was defeating County Board Member Michael Walters in the race to challenge incumbent County Clerk-Recorder Debra Ming-Mendoza in the November elections.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Fresh lick of paint

GODFREY - A worker and his shadow paint a light blue coat of paint of the new water tower at 2609 Airport Road in Godfrey on Monday. The 250,000-gallon tower, built for the Jersey County Rural Water Co., will improve water pressure and can be refilled at night when electricity to run the pumps costs less. A brown primer coat was painted on the tower recently; its new paint job is expected to be will be completed soon, weather permitting.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Street fair set in Jerseyville Tuesday

JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Business Association will host a street fair as a part of their monthly Open Late event in Jerseyville from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at the corner of Washington and Arch Street. Participating businesses include A&K Laser Designs, Adorn Arts By Natalie, Ajk Designs, Alive to Thrive, Allen Greenhouse, A.Toppy Designs, Clay Creek Jewelry, Designs by Deseray, Epoxy Farms, Fox & Thistle, Jessica's $5 Sparkling Fashion, Koen Counseling and Wellness Center, More than just a bag-31 bags, My Essential Bliss, Scentsy, Triple H Frangrances and Truth Tree Treasures.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

YWCA of Alton sets final registration for tutoring

ALTON - YWCA is again offering free community tutoring sessions on Thursdays from July 7-Aug. 8 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at YWCA, 304 E. 3rd Street in Alton. The program structure includes Math and Reading instruction for grades K-6, lunch, a fun enrichment activity and a snack. Content builds upon previous session instruction, so attendance at each session is highly recommended. Sessions are designed to focus on the development of Math and Reading skills as well as social emotional skills.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

2 shot near Riverfront Park in Alton

ALTON — Two people are being treated in a St. Louis hospital following a shooting near Riverfront Park in Alton. At about 12:47 a.m. Tuesday, Alton Police responded to the area of Riverfront Park for several reports of gunfire. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said a preliminary investigation revealed several subjects had met at the location and an argument occurred in which two men were shot.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Felony DUI case filed against Fairview Heights man

EDWARDSVILLE - A felony DUI case was filed Tuesday against a Fairview Heights man. Ryan A. Douglas, 42, of Fairview Heights, was charged June 28 with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony; and driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class A misdemeanor. The case was presented by the Troy Police Department.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
The Telegraph

Familiar formula: Alton Legion dumps Trenton 11-4

ALTON - It's been a common theme for the Alton Post 126 Senior American Legion baseball team. Hit early, pitch efficiently. It's been a recipe of success in recent times, and it was Seth Slayden doing the job on the mound, and a plethora of bats came to life on Tuesday, including Caden Laslie's 4-for-4 effort. It all added up to Alton's fourth consecutive win, 11-4 over Trenton Post 778 at Hopkins Field.
ALTON, IL
