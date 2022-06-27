Lighten up

ALTON - VIP Cross Cuts, 2809 Homer M Adams Parkway, will be celebrating its one year anniversary from 3-7 p.m., Friday, July 1. The event will feature vendor and food trucks, bike giveaways and many other prizes. The barber shop is owned and operated by Anthony Fane, a minister for New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church in O'Fallon, Illinois. "I want to give back to the community who have supported me and whom have played a major role in keeping the doors open," Fane said. Fane was working as a auto mechanic in Alton when he wanted to start this business. He sold all of his tools so he could pay for tuition to barber school. Within a two-year span, Fane received his barber license. Six months later, he found the location in Alton.

1 DAY AGO