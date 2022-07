The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor has been a hot commodity since the day FoMoCo revealed the range-topping wild horse. Available in limited quantities for its first model year, the fortified, high-performance off-roader is due to launch later this summer, and all first model year orders have already been spoken for, as sources familiar with the matter have informed Ford Authority that the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is completely spoken for.

