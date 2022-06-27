ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

Officials confirm three dead after Amtrak train collides with dump truck, derails in Missouri

By Summer Ballentine
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials confirmed three people have died after a passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri on Monday. Amtrak officials said the train hit a dump truck that was blocking a public crossing.

It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt. At least eight medical helicopters were responding from around the state, Matt Daugherty, Lifeflight Eagle director of business development, told The Kansas City Star. Daugherty said he knew there were a number of injuries and some people were in critical condition.

The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at 12:42 p.m. CT, Amtrak said. Eight cars and two locomotives derailed.

Helicopter video shown by KMBC-TV in Kansas City from the scene showed rail cars on their side as emergency responders used ladders to climb into one of them. The video also showed six medical helicopters parked nearby waiting to transport patients.

Three passengers were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, hospital spokesman Eric Maze said. He did not have information on their conditions.

Passengers on the train included high school students from Pleasant Ridge High School in Easton, Kansas, who were headed to a Future Business Leaders of America conference in Chicago, Superintendent Tim Beying told The Kansas City Star.

The Southwest Chief takes about two days to travel from Los Angeles to Chicago. Mendon, with a population of about 160, is about 84 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

This story has been corrected to show that the train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago and that the collision happened at 12:42 p.m. CT.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

