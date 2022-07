The Pinal County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted unanimously to place a new half-percent transportation excise tax on the ballot for the Nov. 7 election. If approved by voters, the tax will replace a tiered, half-percent tax approved by voters in 2017 but ruled invalid by the Arizona Supreme Court in March. The excise tax was designed to fund transportation projects in the county, but now about $80 million already collected sits in escrow ready to be refunded by the state Department of Revenue.

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO