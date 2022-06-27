ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Politicians 'care more about POT HOLES than heart failure': Study finds MPs discuss 'trivial' issue 37 TIMES more than one of country's leading killers

By Emily Craig
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Heart failure receives less public attention than potholes despite affecting nearly one million Britons, scientists say.

Researchers at Lancaster University studied more than 2billion words from books, social media and parliamentary speeches.

When looking at politicians' words in particular, they found potholes were mentioned 37 times more often than 'heart failure'.

This is despite heart failure costing the NHS £2billion a year and being one of the country's biggest killers.

For comparison, around 20,000 drivers in England and Wales broke down because of potholes in 2021. Councils filled in 1.7million cracks last year, at a cost of less than £100million.

The researchers, led by Dr Jane Demmen, acknowledged that torn up roads cause frustration and inconvenience as well as 'some threat to health and quality of life'.

But they said potholes are 'arguably less important and urgent' than heart failure.

The team called for 'major efforts' to boost the profile of heart failure to ensure it gets 'equal billing' with conditions such as cancer in health policy and future investment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GKeG_0gNpEhu000
Researchers at Lancaster University studied more than 2billion words from books, social media and parliamentary speeches. They found that potholes were mentioned 37 times more often than 'heart failure
The graph shows the number of times 'heart failure' (red line), 'cancer' (green line) and 'dementia' (blue line) were mentioned in UK parliamentary debates between January 1945 and February 2021 per million words

WHAT IS HEART FAILURE?

Heart failure occurs when the heart is not pumping blood around the body as well as it should.

Around 200,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with heart failure every year and 920,000 are thought to be living with the disease.

It usually occurs because the heart muscle has been damaged, which can be triggered by a heart attack.

Heart failure does not mean the heart has stopped working. It means it needs some support to work better.

It can occur at any age, but is most common in older people.

Heart failure is a long-term condition that tends to get gradually worse over time.

Its symptoms includes breathlessness, feeling tired most of the time and finding exercise exhausting, feeling lightheaded or fainting, as well as swollen ankles and legs.

Heart failure is usually cause because the heart muscle has been damaged, which can be triggered by a heart attack, high blood pressure or heart rhythm problems.

Treatments aims to control its symptoms for as long as possible and slow down its progression.

These include eating healthier, exercising and stopping smoking, as well as medicines, devices implanted in the chest and surgery.

Source: NHS

Heart failure occurs when the heart is not pumping blood around the body as well as it should.

It happens when the heart muscle has become too weak or stiff over time, which can be caused by heart attacks as well as high blood pressure.

Survival rates are poor, with a quarter of people dying within two years. This rises to roughly 65 per cent within a decade.

The number of sufferers is also expected to soar due to ageing populations.

But the researchers, also from Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the National Institute for Health Research, said heart failure has not received as much recognition as other serious health conditions.

The team used the Oxford English Corpus (OEC) of 21st century English-language texts — a database of books, social media posts, newspapers, blogs and parliamentary debates amassing 2billion words.

They logged the number of times heart failure, cancer and dementia came up and the context in which they were written about.

Their analysis, published in the scientific journal Open Heart, shows the term 'heart failure' is written just 4.3 times per million words.

For comparison, 'cancer' is mentioned 82 times per million words. However the rate for 'dementia' is slightly lower at 3.7.

This equates to cancer being discussed around 19 times more frequently than heart failure, and 22 times more often than dementia.

This is 'disproportionately high', as the number of new cancer cases are only twice as high as heart failure and dementia.

Around 200,000 Brits are diagnosed with heart failure and dementia annually, while 65,000 die from the illnesses.

Meanwhile, 375,000 are told they have cancer and 167,000 die from the diseases.

The researchers noted that potholes in road and pavements got more attention than heart failure, when looking specifically at UK parliamentary debates.

In 2018, 'potholes' were mentioned more than 10 times per million words — 37 times more than 'heart failure' which was said 0.28 times per million words.

The researchers said: 'If we take frequency of mentions as an indicator of importance, the topic of [heart failure] has been much less important in UK parliamentary debates in recent years than even potholes in roads and pavements.

'It is crucial that all stakeholders involved in [heart failure] redouble their efforts to spread awareness regarding the seriousness of the condition and the pressing need to significantly improve investment in prevention, early diagnosis, and better management.'

Separate analysis of the context around heart failure showed it was discussed in a more technical and formulaic way and lacked tales of personal experience that often occur when cancer is discussed.

The team noted that there was a debate on heart failure in the House of Commons in March 2021 but this was not accessible at the time of the study, so was not included.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Three men died within three months of each other 'after taking designer opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine and is sold on dark web'

Three young men have died within three months of each other after taking a new designer drug sweeping the dark web which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. Students Dylan Byfield-Levell, 20, Jakob Wozniak, 19, and entrepreneur Miles Davis, 27, died after taking the opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene in Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Listen to the heartbreaking triple-0 call of desperate parents as their teenage daughter lay dying while waiting 30 minutes for an ambulance: 'She's turning blue'

Harrowing audio has been released of a distressed mother's frantic calls to triple-0 as her teenage daughter took her final breaths while waiting for an ambulance. Bernard and Corine Anseline's 14-year-old daughter Lydia suffered a severe asthma attack on April 13 at their home in Pakenham, Victoria. They waited 30...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Teacher's life claims her life is 'ruined' after developing a dangerous blood condition a month after getting a Covid vaccine - and she lost her job too thanks to mandates

An Australian teacher says her life has 'essentially been ruined' after developing a blood disorder a month after getting a Covid vaccine, something she blames on the jab. Bek Bickerton, from Queensland, claims she experienced side effects after receiving her first Pfizer shot in October last year and was then barred from work after refusing to get her second dose.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Heart Attacks#Heart Rhythm#Uk#Times#Britons#Lancaster University
Daily Mail

Incredible pictures show heavily protected 50-year-old elephant with giant tusks each weighing 100lb covering itself with dust to cool off in the sun in Kenya

An enormous 50-year-old elephant was pictured enjoying its twilight years as he peacefully roamed around the African wilderness, while a Maasai Warrior was also seen keeping the gentle giant under continuous supervision to deter poachers from his 100lbs tusks. The ageing elephant was photographed dusting himself off to cool down...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Now even the Queen is feeling the pinch: The Royal Family is back on duty... but palace income has taken an £14m hit after Covid pandemic while expenditure has risen by 17 per cent

The Queen will continue to tighten her belt as a post-pandemic credit crunch bites even at Buckingham Palace. Sir Michael Stevens, the monarch’s Keeper of the Privy Purse, said yesterday that while her annual review reflected ‘something of a return to normality’ for the royal household – with travel, investitures and garden parties starting up again – it also continued to be a ‘challenging’ time for the monarchy.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Parish council leader, 78, who reduced cake shop owner to tears when he terrified her with 'Gandalf' staff over sandwich board he said blocked High Street floral display faces massive bill after losing High Court libel battle

A parish council leader who reduced a cake shop owner to tears when he terrified her with a 'Gandalf' staff when confronting her over a sandwich board blocking a floral display has lost a libel battle. Rodney Goldsmith, the chairman of the parish council of Steyning, now faces a massive...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Anti-anxiety drugs can interfere with a person's neurons and increase their risk of cognitive decline later in life, study finds

Using anti-anxiety drugs may put someone at significant risk of developing cognitive decline later in life and scientists may have finally discovered why. Researchers from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANTSO) found that the drugs may impact the brain's microglial cells, which in turn interfere with the dendritic spines - a key part of the brain's neurons.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

'A truly special person who saved lives and did so much to help others': Friends and colleagues pay tribute to Dame Deborah James as she passes away peacefully after bowel cancer battle

Tributes have poured in for Dame Deborah James after her family confirmed she has died aged 40 following a long battle with bowel cancer. Messages commended the mother-of-two for her inspiring fundraising, her 'tireless' campaigning and her incredible legacy. The podcaster and campaigner revealed in early May that she had...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Michael Vaughan was driven out by BBC staff he did not even work with after email saying it was 'totally inexcusable' to continue employing him after he was charged with allegedly using racist language

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan was forced out of his BBC role by a few staff who did not work with him, it has emerged. Vaughan, 47, announced on Tuesday that he was 'stepping back' from his duties as a radio commentator on Test Match Special. It followed an...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Former England captain Michael Vaughan was driven out of the BBC's commentary team by a group of disgruntled staff who don't work with him or on Test Match Special, and who have not sought a meeting with him

Michael Vaughan was driven out of the BBC's commentary team by a handful of disgruntled staff who do not work with him or on Test Match Special, Sportsmail has learned. The former England captain announced he was 'stepping back' from his commentary duties on TMS on Tuesday evening after all BBC employees received an extraordinary email from two of the corporation's diversity groups the previous morning, which described Vaughan's continued employment as 'totally inexcusable' and 'embarrassing' after he was charged by the ECB with the alleged use of racist language to Azeem Rafiq.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

450K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy