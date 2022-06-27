Free solo climber rescued after getting lost, ending up on different formation in Colorado

'The Spy' rock formation is a small fun that sits under the northeast corner of the First Flatiron. Photo Credit: beklaus (iStock).

On the morning of June 27, Boulder County Communications Center received a report of a 47-year-old female climber who had gotten off route while free solo climbing, ending up on a totally different rock formation.

The woman had been attempting to free solo a formation called 'the Spy,' which is located under the northeast corner of the First Flatiron. While established routes on this formation range from beginner to intermediate, according to Mountain Project, the ropeless nature of the woman's climbing would have increased the level of risk immensely.

After getting off route, the woman reached a secure location, but was unable to ascend or descend safely, requiring rescue. Other climbers in the area spotted the woman and after confirming she was secure and not injured, they called for help.

Rangers from the City of Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks and rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group arrived at the scene to help the woman, finding her located on the First Flatiron, which is next to 'The Spy' formation. Rescuers rappelled down to the woman, secured her, and then lowered her to the ground. She was uninjured.

Thankfully, this search and rescue mission had a happy ending, serving as a reminder to always be well-versed on your route. While that likely applies to a hiking route versus a free solo climbing route for most, the same logic applies – know what you're getting into before embarking on any adventure.

Free solo climbing is a high risk sport reserved for only the best climbers in the world. Falls and mistakes can be fatal.

Without much direction, climbing routes can be difficult to follow when chalk marks don't light the way. Even after studying a route and spotting it from the ground, it can feel and look quite a bit different once on the wall, even changing in appearance as the daylight hits holds from different angles.

Thanks goes out to crews involved in this successful mission. If you're interested in contributing to Colorado's volunteer-based search and rescue operation, that can be done through the purchase of a CORSAR card.