Weekly forecast: Tracking a brief break from the extreme heat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Here's what CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking in the forecast through the week.

Tracking a brief break from the extreme heat, especially early/midweek.

High temperatures will be in the 90s for most of the week.

Can't rule out a few spotty showers Tuesday.

Slightly higher rain chances move in by Friday into Saturday, having a little influence from the tropics.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has developed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Highs reached 94 degrees at DFW (at 3:06 p.m.). A couple of isolated showers/storms are possible for parts of the area this evening. But once we lose the heating of the day, the rain should go away.

A cold front will remain to our south for much of this week, delivering a noticeable difference in the weather for us in North Texas.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will be in the low to mid 90s. It won't feel as bad. Dew point temperatures will be in the 50s! We should celebrate that! That means lower humidity for much of this work week.

A pop-up shower/storm could develop Tuesday. Right now, the rain chance is around 10% or so. We believe much of our area will be dry.

Rain starts to move back into the forecast for part of the 4th of July weekend. Right now, we're not expecting a complete weekend washout. However, this would be a nice dose of rain for some of us -- and some of this moisture could come from the Gulf of Mexico.

An area of low pressure off the coast of Texas has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days. A couple of our forecast models bring that moisture northward to North Texas Friday and Saturday.

Right now, rain chances on Friday and Saturday are at 30%. We'll watch it closely.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has developed in the Atlantic Ocean by the way. It's moving west toward the Caribbean Sea. It will likely be a problem for Central America Friday into the weekend.

High temperatures here in the Metroplex will be around 100 degrees for Monday, July Fourth, under mostly sunny skies.