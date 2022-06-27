ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Weekly forecast: Tracking a brief break from the extreme heat

By CBS DFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxmjR_0gNp5gjL00

Cooler weather hits North Texas! 01:59

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Here's what CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking in the forecast through the week.

  • Tracking a brief break from the extreme heat, especially early/midweek.
  • High temperatures will be in the 90s for most of the week.
  • Can't rule out a few spotty showers Tuesday.
  • Slightly higher rain chances move in by Friday into Saturday, having a little influence from the tropics.
  • Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has developed in the Atlantic Ocean.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pw1bS_0gNp5gjL00
CBS 11 News

Highs reached 94 degrees at DFW (at 3:06 p.m.). A couple of isolated showers/storms are possible for parts of the area this evening. But once we lose the heating of the day, the rain should go away.

A cold front will remain to our south for much of this week, delivering a noticeable difference in the weather for us in North Texas.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will be in the low to mid 90s.  It won't feel as bad.  Dew point temperatures will be in the 50s! We should celebrate that! That means lower humidity for much of this work week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0ahe_0gNp5gjL00
CBS 11 News
CBS 11 News

A pop-up shower/storm could develop Tuesday. Right now, the rain chance is around 10% or so. We believe much of our area will be dry.

Rain starts to move back into the forecast for part of the 4th of July weekend. Right now, we're not expecting a complete weekend washout. However, this would be a nice dose of rain for some of us -- and some of this moisture could come from the Gulf of Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LN7aV_0gNp5gjL00
CBS 11 News

An area of low pressure off the coast of Texas has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.  A couple of our forecast models bring that moisture northward to North Texas Friday and Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1Xnc_0gNp5gjL00
CBS 11 News

Right now, rain chances on Friday and Saturday are at 30%. We'll watch it closely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlDBY_0gNp5gjL00
CBS 11 News

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has developed in the Atlantic Ocean by the way.  It's moving west toward the Caribbean Sea. It will likely be a problem for Central America Friday into the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3iZn_0gNp5gjL00
CBS 11 News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVDfs_0gNp5gjL00
CBS 11 News

High temperatures here in the Metroplex will be around 100 degrees for Monday, July Fourth, under mostly sunny skies.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

June in North Texas was hot & dry, and it's only going to get hotter & drier

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It's been a hot and dry summer so far, and it's only going to get hotter and drier. June was the start of meteorological summer and it started with much promise. Not only did we enjoy below normal temperatures, but DFW Airport logged one the forth wettest starts to summer in its 123 year weather history:Since then? Nothing. With two days left in June, it appears that all of the measurable rain logged at the airport this month fell in the first week.It has been a dry start to the year, in fact. Since we started the new...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Kicking up the color in your garden just as summer heat kicks in

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We are going into the hottest, driest part of the year as we turn our calendars into July. For the next 62 days, climatological speaking, July and August gives us the most heat stress on your garden and least amount of water.With that in mind, I got a little advice on summer color in my garden from Jennifer Hatalski of Calloway's Nursery. Some of us are giving up on that spring color you might have planted. Replace them a couple of tried and true annuals that handle the heat just fine here in North Texas, Lantana...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS News Poll: Texans view state's economic growth as a good thing

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS DFW teamed up with CBS News and YouGov for a Texas poll.The findings show that Texans rate their state's economy better than Americans rate the nation's overall, and they're mostly optimistic about Texas's – much more so than they are about the national economy. Texans view the economic growth of their state in a positive light – two out of three Texans say new business moving into Texas and the increased building, growth, and development in the state are making Texas better. But not all is rosy in the Lone Star state. Their views of the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica

COSTA RICA (CBS/AP) — A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home has been arrested in Costa Rica, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was arrested Wednesday at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, the Marshals Service said in a statement. Armstrong was expected to be returned to the United States, where she faces a murder charge, the agency said."The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas realtor helps homeowners fight property tax appraisals - for free

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - He's a hero to thousands of North Texas homeowners by helping fight property tax appraisals for free. But a North Texas realtor says it's also the reason why he's a bad guy in the eyes of the Tarrant Appraisal District which he believes is trying to discredit him. Chandler Crouch estimates he's helped 28,000 homeowners get their property values lowered this year.He's coming here tomorrow for a meeting with the appraisal review board because of 4 complaints filed against him for supposedly giving false information. But those complaints were filed by an appraiser leading a lot of residents to...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Confusion, fear despite judge blocking Texas abortion ban

(CBSDFW/AP) - Calls from women who are confused, afraid and sometimes struggling financially continue at area women's health clinics. This despite a ruling from a Texas judge on June 29 blocking officials enforcing a ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to the procedure nationwide.The order allows clinics to resume services, for now, in a state where abortion was already severely restricted to only up to six weeks of pregnancy under a Texas law that took effect in September that the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block.Some of the women calling clinics are rape or domestic violence survivors. "We...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS News Texas Poll: Most Texans think women will still seek abortions in Texas even if unsafe

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Most Texans think abortion should be legal in Texas - Texas women, and younger Texans, especially so. But that statewide view in Texas is not quite as high as it is nationally.So what might happen next? Three-fourths of Texans think women will continue try to get abortions in Texas even if the procedure is illegal, and even if it may be unsafe for them to do so. A two-thirds majority believes more children will be neglected if most abortions are illegal. By comparison, only half believe more children will be adopted. Texans who say abortion should be mostly illegal do hold...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Officials announce I-35E lane closures in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the I-35E Phase 2 Project announced on Sunday, June 26 upcoming lane closures affecting North Texas.Various single lanes of north- and southbound I-35E from Valley View Lane to Dickerson Parkway will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 27 through Saturday, July 2. Lane closures will also take effect in this area overnight from 6 p.m. through 9 a.m.Until further notice, the north- and southbound frontage roads from Valley View Lane to Valwood Parkway have been reduced to one lane. 
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Extreme Heat#North Texas#Cooler#Cbs 11 News Highs
CBS DFW

CBS News poll: Governor Greg Abbott leads Democrat Beto O'Rourke 49%-41%

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A new CBS News-YouGov Texas poll conducted for CBS DFW found Governor Greg Abbott has an eight-percentage point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. If the election were held today, 49% of Texans surveyed said they would vote for Abbott, the two-term Republican incumbent, while 41% said they would vote for O'Rourke, a former Congressman from El Paso and former Presidential candidate.Governor Abbott gets mixed results when Texans look at the job he's doing. Most Republicans like the job he's doing, most Democrats do not, and Independents are split down the middle. Still, in a state that...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Consumer advocate talks pros, cons of electric vehicles

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As gas prices continue to fluctuate, everyone is looking for ways to save at the pump. But have you ever thought about ditching gas altogether? More and more folks are turning their attention to electric vehicles (EV). But how do they stack up against your gas-powered car? Are they worth the investment? They're good questions but have complicated answers. The price of an electric vehicle, on average, is more expensive by about $10-20,000. It's a hefty lump sum, but car consumer advocate Jerry Reynolds says it could save you in the end. The average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

77-year-old wanted for indecency with a child arrested at Texas-Mexico border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs officers arrested a 77-year-old man wanted for two counts of indecency with a child at the Texas-Mexico border. On June 26, Jesus Maria Velazquez Guerra was taken into custody at the Anzalduas International Bridge. He's a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident from Lasara, Texas. "CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.Velazquez Guerra had an active arrest warrant from Willacy County Sheriff's Office, and an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident earlier in June. A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Velazquez Guerra and transported him to the county jail.Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.
CBS DFW

'I will not persecute Texas women,' Sheriff Javier Salazar on Roe's reversal

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "It is absolutely none of my business. I will not persecute Texas women or anyone else pursuing those same rights."Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar made his feelings known about the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling from 1973 that returns abortion access to the states. Sheriff Salazar shared a Facebook post on June 28, praising his daughters and a woman's right to choose. "I'm the Sheriff of Bexar County, but also a Dad of two beautiful and intelligent young women. As their Dad I will defend my daughters' ability to do what they feel is right...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

State court blocks Texas' pre-Roe vs. Wade ban in response to lawsuit

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas' pre-Roe v. Wade ban was blocked by a state court in response to a lawsuit filed on June 27, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights. The suit was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, the ACLU, the ACLU of Texas, Morrison & Foerster, LLP, and Hayward PLLC. "It is a relief that this Texas state court acted so quickly to block this deeply harmful abortion ban. This decision will allow abortion services to resume at many clinics across the state, connecting Texans to the essential health care they need. Every hour that abortion is accessible in Texas is a victory," said Marc Hearron, Senior Counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights. Abortion up to six weeks of pregnancy will resume in the state at some clinics, according to a news release. A hearing was set for July 12.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Supreme Court decision limits 2020 ruling on tribal lands in Oklahoma

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Oklahoma can prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes committed on tribal land when the victim is Native American.The 5-4 decision cut back on the high court's ruling from 2020 that said a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. The first decision left the state unable to prosecute Native Americans accused of crimes on tribal lands that include most of Tulsa, the state's second-largest city with a population of about 413,000.A state court later ruled that the Supreme Court decision also stripped the state of its ability to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS DFW

Justices say veteran who lost job as Texas trooper can sue state

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a former state trooper to sue Texas over his claim that he was forced out of his job when he returned from Army service in Iraq.The justices ruled for Army veteran Le Roy Torres under a federal law that was enacted in 1994 in the wake of the Persian Gulf war to strengthen job protections for returning service members.By a 5-4 vote, the high court rejected Texas' claim that it is shielded from such lawsuits. "Text, history, and precedent show that the States, in coming together to form a Union, agreed...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

How victims of domestic abuse are impacted by Roe v Wade overturn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Advocates for survivors of domestic violence say limiting access to safe, legal abortions will have devastating consequences for those suffering abuse.Pregnancy and violence often go hand in hand."We know that during a woman's pregnancy can actually be a more dangerous time than when she's not pregnant," said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women's Shelter & Support in Dallas.A study published in Obstetrics & Gynecology shows homicide is a leading cause of death during pregnancy and the postpartum period in the United States.According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, one in six abused women is first...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

What the temporary restraining order on state abortion ban means for abortion clinics

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - There is still more to learn about the temporary restraining order put on the state of Texas' abortion ban and what this means for abortion clinics here in North Texas. There are more legal questions as CBS 11 spoke with an SMU law professor who provides a better understanding of what's happening. Ellen K. Solender Endowed Chair in Women and the Law and Professor of Law, Joanna Grossman explains what this temporary restraining order granted by a Harris County judge means. "Right now providers, yes, individually they have to decide how much risk they're comfortable with which is sort of always...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
123K+
Followers
22K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy