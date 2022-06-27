Obituary: Edward P. Angus

Elverna May Dykstra, nee Zeldenrust, age 90, of Crete, IL went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 27, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Richard M. Dykstra. Loving mother of Jerry (Nancy) Dykstra, the late Michael (JoAnn) Dykstra, and Steven (Laura) Dykstra and former mother-in-law of Debbie Dykstra. Cherished grandmother of Tim Dykstra, April Dieck, Brad Dykstra, Vince Dykstra, Scott Dykstra, Michelle Penman, Joanna Meyer, late Larissa Dykstra, Kylee Olson, Madilyn Dykstra, and 22 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margaret Zeldenrust, and by her siblings, Caroline (late Tony) Porte, Henrietta (late Edwin) Kooy, Herman (late Joann) Zeldenrust, JoAnn (late Harold) Eenigenburg, Laura (late Harry) Brown, and Ethel (late William) Sikma. Elverna was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

