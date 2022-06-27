ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyer, IN

Obituary: Edward P. Angus

By Smits Funeral Homes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward P. Angus, age 80, of Dyer, IN passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Marlene L. Angus, nee Torres. Loving father of Annette (James) Ludwig, Keith (Jill Contro) Angus, Darin (Susan) Angus, and the late Eric Angus. Cherished Papa...

Obituary: Joseph A. Bona Sr.

Joseph A. Bona Sr., age 81, late of Dyer, IN, formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, June 27 2022. Loving husband of JoAnn M. Bona, nee Klama. Devoted father of Joseph Bona Jr., and Tina (Jeff) Anderson. Proud grandpa of Joseph, Evelyn, and Samantha Bona, Nicholas, and Nathaniel Powers; great-grandpa of Arie, Daxon, Lyliah, and Lily. Dear brother of the late Carol (late George) Watkins. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Ethel Bona.
DYER, IN
Obituary: Elverna May Dykstra

Elverna May Dykstra, nee Zeldenrust, age 90, of Crete, IL went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 27, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Richard M. Dykstra. Loving mother of Jerry (Nancy) Dykstra, the late Michael (JoAnn) Dykstra, and Steven (Laura) Dykstra and former mother-in-law of Debbie Dykstra. Cherished grandmother of Tim Dykstra, April Dieck, Brad Dykstra, Vince Dykstra, Scott Dykstra, Michelle Penman, Joanna Meyer, late Larissa Dykstra, Kylee Olson, Madilyn Dykstra, and 22 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margaret Zeldenrust, and by her siblings, Caroline (late Tony) Porte, Henrietta (late Edwin) Kooy, Herman (late Joann) Zeldenrust, JoAnn (late Harold) Eenigenburg, Laura (late Harry) Brown, and Ethel (late William) Sikma. Elverna was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
CRETE, IL
Obituary: Dolores M. Pfrommer

Dolores M. Pfrommer, nee Pinkul, age 84, of Schererville, IN passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Robert Pfrommer. Loving mother of Robert Pfrommer, Michael (Denise) Pfrommer, Nancy Irvine, and Donna (Chris) Ostrowski. Cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marie Pinkul, and by her brothers, Joseph (late Margaret) Pinkul, Steve (Carol) Pinkul, and John Pinkul. Dolores was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
SCHERERVILLE, IN
The Lansing Journal journeys: A deer among the Bushes at Fripp Island

“Photobomb courtesy of island deer” said Betty Bush of the photo of her and her husband John at Fripp Island in South Carolina:. The Lansing Journal Journeys is an award-winning feature that showcases people displaying The Lansing Journal in creative locations. We initiated the series because we are a...
LANSING, IL
Dolton residents vote to recall Mayor Tiffany Henyard

DOLTON, Ill. (June 29, 2022) – Dolton voters have chosen to recall Mayor Tiffany Henyard in a recall referendum on the June 28 ballot, though whether the recall will take effect remains to be seen. Dolton residents saw two extra questions on their ballots on June 28 regarding the...
DOLTON, IL
Local Voices: Lansing’s pizza legacy – past, present, and future

The idea to write this piece came to me while eating an especially mediocre pizza from an unnamed “mom ‘n pop” pizzeria on the north side of Chicago. Soggy dough, not enough sauce, sausage that tasted like it came fresh from the freezer … Why was I subjecting myself to this?
LANSING, IL
The Lansing Journal journeys: Election Day in Lansing

Election official Gerald Gaskew did not have a copy of The Lansing Journal to take a photo with, but he did have “the Lansing Journal lady,” as introduced by fellow official Connie Simon. Because of his dedicated service to Lansing voters on Election Day, we decided to make an exception and allow this entry into our Lansing Journal Journeys series.
LANSING, IL
Wednesday: Partly sunny

LANSING, Ill. (June 28, 2022) – Lansing residents can anticipate a partly sunny high of 83 on Wednesday. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:. Have a...
LANSING, IL
Election Results – June 28 Primary

LANSING, Ill. (June 28, 2022) – Thousands of residents across the state of Illinois went to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the state’s primary election ahead of the general election on November 8. State and national race results. Statewide media have reported tallies for the Illinois...
COOK COUNTY, IL
TF South unveils new Red Wolves logo and rebranding process begins

LANSING, Ill. (June 29, 2022) – The TF South Red Wolves now have a logo to their name. The release of the logo, which features a wolf’s head and claw marks in the school’s red and gray color scheme, comes after the “Red Wolves” name was approved at a school board meeting in April.
LANSING, IL

