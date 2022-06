The Denver Nuggets have traded Will Barton and Monte Morris to Washington Wizards for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter) This move is an interesting move for both sides, with the Nuggets trading away two key role players from their roster for KCP and an aging Ish Smith. The team wants to win now, and they feel they will be getting more consistent production from Pope rather than someone who's often injured in Barton. The exact fantasy fallout of this trade has yet to be determined, but fantasy managers can look for KCP and Morris especially to see an increase in fantasy production.

