Boise River floating season is open. Make sure you park accordingly

Boise River floating season started Monday, signaling droves of floaters — and their vehicles — to Barber Park.

The Boise Police Department issued a press release Monday to remind floaters to not park illegally.

“Many streets near Barber Park are designated as residential parking districts. Parking in an unauthorized area could result in ticketing or towing,” the release says. “All floaters are asked to look for no-parking signs and park in designated parking areas only. There are parking lots at both Barber and Ann Morrison parks. We recommend parking at Ann Morrison and taking the shuttle to Barber Park to reduce parking congestion and make your float a more relaxing and enjoyable experience.”

Paid parking is available for $7 at Barber Park. The shuttle costs $3 and leaves Ann Morrison Park every hour, on the hour, from 1 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1 p.m.-9 p.m. on Friday. On weekends, and holidays, the shuttle runs every 20 minutes from noon-9 p.m.

More information is available on the Ada County Parks and Waterways website , and boiseriverraftandtube.com .