ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise River floating season is open. Make sure you park accordingly

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBduD_0gNp3THC00

Boise River floating season started Monday, signaling droves of floaters — and their vehicles — to Barber Park.

The Boise Police Department issued a press release Monday to remind floaters to not park illegally.

“Many streets near Barber Park are designated as residential parking districts. Parking in an unauthorized area could result in ticketing or towing,” the release says. “All floaters are asked to look for no-parking signs and park in designated parking areas only. There are parking lots at both Barber and Ann Morrison parks. We recommend parking at Ann Morrison and taking the shuttle to Barber Park to reduce parking congestion and make your float a more relaxing and enjoyable experience.”

Paid parking is available for $7 at Barber Park. The shuttle costs $3 and leaves Ann Morrison Park every hour, on the hour, from 1 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1 p.m.-9 p.m. on Friday. On weekends, and holidays, the shuttle runs every 20 minutes from noon-9 p.m.

More information is available on the Ada County Parks and Waterways website , and boiseriverraftandtube.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

Boise’s Barber Park Air Stations Are Gone For Good

It used to be that you could bring your deflated raft to Barber Park before floating the river. It was convenient because you needed the extra room in your car for the third or fourth person who would float with you. Once you got to the park, you could use the air stations to inflate your raft, and off you'd go. You may have to wait for one of the air stations to open up, but you aren't on a schedule, so it wasn't a big deal.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Cars
boisestatepublicradio.org

A deep dive into the safety of Idaho Highway 55

Tuesday, BoiseDev.com broke a story about the safety of Idaho State Highway 55 along a construction zone in central Idaho. The story came about after three landslides hit the road between Boise and Valley County in less than a year. BoiseDev.com reporters Margaret Carmel and Autum Robertson investigated the story...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise River#Parking Lots
107.9 LITE FM

How To Get Fined For Mowing Your Yard In Boise

I’m just going to come right out and say it: the fact that Boise has sunshine until 9:30-10 p.m. is absolutely wild to me. I was born and raised in the state of Texas where the sun would set around 8:30 p.m. or earlier. With the brutal summer heat that I and others experienced in Texas, it’s not uncommon to wait until sundown to start mowing the yard. You know – because you don’t want to melt.
107.9 LITE FM

Get a Laugh at Idaho’s Expense with These Jokes

It's national Joke day tomorrow and I thought it would be fun to look back at some Idaho inspired jokes. Some funny, some corny, some just plain dumb. Enjoy. If Idaho had its own space program, what would be the name of the first satellite? Spudnik (MSN.com.) “Idaho has raised...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
cityofeagle.org

Barbacoa to Open New " Coa Del Mar" Restaurant in Eagle

The popular Barbacoa brand of restaurants will soon come to Eagle, with Coa Del Mar, set to open next spring. For owner Nikolai Castoro, the idea is a long time coming. “We’ve been thinking about it for a while,” he said. “My father and I were thinking about it before he passed away two and a half years ago.”
EAGLE, ID
centraloregondaily.com

42,000-acre wildfire burning near Oregon-Idaho border

One of the first major wildfires of the season in Oregon had reached 42,000 acres and was 45 percent contained Wednesday afternoon. The Willowcreek Fire, burning near the town of Vale along the Oregon-Idaho border. The fire is burning in sagebrush and heavy grass. Firefighters made significant progress through the...
VALE, OR
boisestatepublicradio.org

Southwest Idaho is getting hot – dangerously hot

“Today will be the hottest day of the year, so far,” said Les Colin, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service Office in Boise, where he and his fellow meteorologists are tracking a significant high pressure system and its grip over southern Idaho. “After Monday, it’ll cool back through...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Adorable Home Remodeled on the Boise Boys’ New TV Show For Sale

Shortly before their appearance at the 2021 Idaho's Largest Garage Sale, HGTV's Boise Boys were shooting their brand new spinoff right here in the Treasure Valley. The concept of the show, Outgrown, was so cool. Rather than finding some a property that was in desperate need of some TLC and flipping it into something wonderfully modern, they worked with local home owners to renovate spaces that just weren't working for their families anymore. To be cast on the show, the families had to have a minimum budget of $75,000 to put toward their renovation budget. It aired on HGTV and Discovery+ last fall.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Boise Fire responds to 27-acre fire on Lake Hazel, urges added caution due to dry conditions

Crews with the Boise Fire Department are urging extra caution after a grass fire burned 27 acres off Lake Hazel Road. Officials responded to the fire around 1 p.m. Monday on Lake Hazel and Cole Road to find the fire fast moving due to 10-15 mph winds and threatening homes, according to BFD. Crews quickly protected the homes and began burn operations to reduce fuels in front of the houses. The fire was controlled before reaching any buildings but burned 27 acres, according to BFD.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy