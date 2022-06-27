10 people shot over three-day period in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County

Police investigating multiple shootings over the weekend 02:04

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County and Pittsburgh police are investigating multiple shootings over the weekend.

Police say three women were shot on South 12th Street on the South Side after a fight broke out on Saturday morning. Two of the women were shot in the leg and the third woman was shot in the hand.

The violence only continued from there, ending with 10 people shot over a three-day period.

"It's very senseless," Pittsburgh resident Keona Robinson said Monday.

The violence started Friday afternoon in the Hill District on Chauncey Drive. One man died and two men were taken in for questioning after a shooting.

Three people were then shot around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday along Brownsville Road in Mt. Oliver. One of the victims was a Pittsburgh police officer. Investigators say Julian Reese-Krausausky, 21, shot the officer in the chest. The officer was wearing a ballistic vest and is OK.

Detectives said the violence started outside of an after-hours club. A 25-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were also injured in the shooting. Reese-Krausausky was shot before police got to the scene.

A woman who lives in the area said the shootings keep happening.

"Until somebody puts their foot down, it's not gonna stop," said the woman who didn't want to be identified.

Just after midnight on Sunday morning, two men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the men died and the other is in critical condition. Police do now know where the shooting happened.

Mayor Ed Gainey said his team is working to get things under control, stressing it's not an easy fix.

"It's not going to happen overnight, but you have seen us start to get some violent offenders off the streets. We are working on it," Gainey said.

The most recent shooting happened in Wilkinsburg around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators said a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.