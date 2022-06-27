ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

10 people shot over three-day period in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County

By Amy Wadas
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VM6hB_0gNp3PkI00

Police investigating multiple shootings over the weekend 02:04

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County and Pittsburgh police are investigating multiple shootings over the weekend.

Police say three women were shot on South 12th Street on the South Side after a fight broke out on Saturday morning. Two of the women were shot in the leg and the third woman was shot in the hand.

The violence only continued from there, ending with 10 people shot over a three-day period.

"It's very senseless," Pittsburgh resident Keona Robinson said Monday.

The violence started Friday afternoon in the Hill District on Chauncey Drive. One man died and two men were taken in for questioning after a shooting.

Three people were then shot around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday along Brownsville Road in Mt. Oliver. One of the victims was a Pittsburgh police officer. Investigators say Julian Reese-Krausausky, 21, shot the officer in the chest. The officer was wearing a ballistic vest and is OK.

Detectives said the violence started outside of an after-hours club. A 25-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were also injured in the shooting. Reese-Krausausky was shot before police got to the scene.

A woman who lives in the area said the shootings keep happening.

"Until somebody puts their foot down, it's not gonna stop," said the woman who didn't want to be identified.

Just after midnight on Sunday morning, two men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the men died and the other is in critical condition. Police do now know where the shooting happened.

Mayor Ed Gainey said his team is working to get things under control, stressing it's not an easy fix.

"It's not going to happen overnight, but you have seen us start to get some violent offenders off the streets. We are working on it," Gainey said.

The most recent shooting happened in Wilkinsburg around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators said a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot multiple times in North Braddock

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot multiple times in North Braddock on Wednesday night.County police said officials were notified of a shooting in the 900 block of Cliff Street around 9:30 p.m. First responders found a man who was shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. It is not clear if there are any suspects. Police are investigating. 
BRADDOCK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man shot at least twice in North Braddock listed in critical condition

A man was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after being shot multiple times in North Braddock, Allegheny County Police said. Police said the victim was found at about 9:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Cliff Street. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Additional details were...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman shot in Pittsburgh's Duquesne Heights

A woman was hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday after being shot in the leg and suffering a graze wound to the head in Pittsburgh’s Duquesne Heights neighborhood, police said. The shooting was reported at noon in the 200 block of Seward Street, police said. The victim was alert and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Rankin shooting under investigation by Allegheny County police

RANKIN, Pa. — Allegheny County police said they are investigating a shooting in Rankin, where a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday night. County 911 was notified of a shooting at the Palisades Plaza apartments at about 7:37 p.m., police said. A playground at the apartment complex...
RANKIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkinsburg, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple homes go up in flames in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) -- Two homes have been destroyed and two more suffered damage following an overnight fire in McKeesport.Firefighters and first responders were called out around 2 a.m. to an area of Soles Street near the intersection of Beaver Street.A resident in the area tells KDKA that he woke up to a fire, got out of his own home and went into an elderly neighbor's house to get the couple out with the help of police.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Body found in Allegheny River in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A body was found in the Allegheny River on Wednesday afternoon, Pittsburgh public safety officials said. River Rescue called to Allegheny River: See the video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Sky 4 flew over the area near 33rd Street as River Rescue officers responded...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man wanted, woman charged in connection with homicide in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A man and woman are facing charges in connection with a homicide investigation in Butler County. According to a release, Pennyslvania State Police in Butler are looking for Daniel Charles Lloyd of Pitcairn. Lloyd has been charged with criminal homicide and has an active warrant out for his arrest in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Frederick Orr.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Shooting#Chauncey#Violent Crime
CBS Pittsburgh

Man charged in Westmoreland County crime spree to stand trial

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -  A local man accused in a bizarre crime spree will stand trial. Alex Kerestesy allegedly destroyed a hotel lobby, stole a cart full of items from a drug store and walked off with it wearing only his underwear. Kerestesy said he didn't mean any harm and has mental health issues. But police say he admitted to using drugs before the incidents."I just want to say this whole thing was just a misunderstanding. That's all I can say for now," he said heading into his preliminary hearing on robbery and assault charges after his alleged crime spree...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Two charged after shots ring out in downtown Pittsburgh

Two people are facing charges after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Sixth Street in downtown Pittsburgh. When police arrived on the scene, they said they were directed to a woman seen walking away from the area. The woman was detained and identified as 21-year-old Aeriana Ghee.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh woman charged in Route 28 wrong-way crash that injured 8 kids

A woman from Pittsburgh’s Crafton Heights faces child endangerment charges in connection with a wrong-way crash on Route 28 last week. The crash injured eight children and three adults, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case. Fato Muya, 31, is also charged with reckless endangerment, causing an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Uniontown state Rep. Matt Dowling charged with DUI

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - State Rep. Matt Dowling of Uniontown is facing DUI charges after a crash earlier this month.Dowling said he was involved in a head-on crash on June 4. According to court paperwork filed Thursday, he's been charged with DUI, careless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle and following too closely. In a statement after the crash, Dowling said he's been dealing with physical and mental trauma since a medical issue caused a serious crash last fall, leading to "life changing" injuries. He said he entered treatment to "address any possible alcohol issues" and no one else was injured in the crash this month. Dowling represents the 51st Legislative District, which covers parts of Fayette and Somerset counties. 
UNIONTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 19-year-olds shot in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in New Castle that injured two 19-year-olds. The young women were injured in a shooting on Wednesday morning at the West Grant Street Housing Complex on Halco Drive.Nancy Holmes has lived in the housing complex for 20 years. She said she's still frightened every time she hears that familiar sound of gunfire.KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz: "Are you scared to live here?"Holmes: "Well, yeah. But you have to deal with the consequences."It was just after midnight on Wednesday when Holmes heard gunshots next door and called 911. When officers arrived, they found the...
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 detained after shots fired in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police detained two people after shots were fired following a fight in downtown Pittsburgh. Police said after they were called to Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Sixth Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers saw a woman walking away from the area. Police said officers found a gun in her waistband when they detained her. She told police she fired shots at a man after a fight. Both the woman and the man were detained at the scene. No one was injured. A stretch of Fort Duquesne Boulevard was closed while police investigated but has since reopened. Police didn't say if any charges were filed. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
58K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy