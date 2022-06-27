ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Likely Returning to Washington Wizards

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vaJO_0gNp34XW00

When the Philadelphia 76ers went through the first half of the 2021-2022 NBA season navigating through the Ben Simmons saga, they had several players they were willing to trade the All-Star guard for if those prospects became available.

For months, the Sixers’ top target was rumored to be Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. Once Lillard made it quite clear he wasn’t going to request a trade, the focus shifted from the Blazers standout to Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

Once again, the Wizards’ decline in the Eastern Conference standings proved they weren’t contenders. While everybody assumed that Beal would request a trade at some point, it never happened. And when it became clear that Beal wasn’t going anywhere, the Sixers had their eyes on Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Eventually, the Sixers landed Harden. While they got a star they were searching for in exchange for a Simmons-based package, the 76ers were rumored to be going into the 2022 offseason on the hunt for a star once again. As expected, Bradley Beal was mentioned as a possible target.

Could it Happen?

This offseason, Bradley Beal has a $36.4 million player option attached to his contract. If he were to opt out, Beal would become a free agent and could sign anywhere.

While Beal is expected to decline the option, it’s becoming apparent that he won’t thoroughly test the market and search for a new situation. According to ESPN , Beal will likely reach a long-term deal with Washington.

“Even if Beal simply re-signs with the Wizards, he can increase his 2022-23 salary to the projected max of $42.7 million. Per Wojnarowski, Beal is very likely to decline the option and re-sign with Washington on a five-year deal worth a projected $248 million that would take him through age 33.”

The Sixers’ chances of landing Beal always seemed far-fetched since Philadelphia’s offseason started. Philly wouldn’t be able to sign Beal unless they struck a sign-and-trade with the Wizards. While you can never say never when it comes to the NBA, Neither Washington nor Beal seems to be pushing for that scenario.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

High Hopes for Springer: When the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jaden Springer late in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, they knew the young guard would take some time to develop before he could garner a legitimate role on the Sixers’ roster. After spending time in the G League last season, the Sixers are hoping that Springer could become a role player on the main roster for next season. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Harden Working on a New Deal?: Sixers star James Harden has an option attached to his contract for next season, which he mentioned he planned to pick up on several occasions throughout the 2021-2022 season. While Harden is likely to follow through with that plan, there are talks of a possible short-term extension being executed. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless

Before Kyrie Irving announced his decision to opt-in to his player option with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James was actually picking up a lot of steam. That deal isn’t exactly dead, but it is clear that Kyrie isn’t ready to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Heat interested in signing notorious Jimmy Butler enemy?

The Miami Heat may be pulling a Kobe Bryant-era Lakers move and signing a guy who prominently feuded with their star player. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported on Tuesday that the Heat are considering a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Paul George Reacts On Instagram After John Wall Decides To Sign With The Los Angeles Clippers

As the Los Angeles Clippers look to take some inspiration from the Golden State Warriors to go from missing the playoffs to NBA champions, they have added a potentially big piece to their championship puzzle. After the Rockets failed to find a trade partner for John Wall, they secured a buyout with the former All-Star and reports indicate he is set to sign with the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Portland, PA
City
Washington, DC
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Features Kyle Lowry, Russell Westbrook

The Miami Heat find themselves in an interesting position entering the NBA offseason following their recent appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals. It’s hard to know where they’ll go next. This core features a unique age discrepancy between its key players. Jimmy Butler is 32. Kyle Lowry is 36. Bam Adebayo is 24, and Tyler Herro is 22.
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Finally Gets A Positive Update

Ben Simmons was one of the biggest stories of the entire NBA last season and not for any good reasons. He decided to sit out his entire time with the Philadelphia 76ers and once he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, things did not get any better. He continued to suffer from various injuries, and it ultimately left him in a bad spot where he couldn't help the team in the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jaden Springer
Person
Damian Lillard
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Favorite emerges to acquire Jae Crowder in trade

A favorite has emerged in the pursuit of Jae Crowder should Phoenix choose to trade him, according to a report. John Gambadoro, a longtime host on 98.7 FM Phoenix and excellent source on Suns news, tweeted on Wednesday about the Crowder situation. Gambadoro said that the Miami Heat are the favorite to land Crowder in a trade.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Philadelphia 76ers#Sixers#Portland Trail Blazers#Simmons
Larry Brown Sports

76ers could have 1 taker for Tobias Harris’ contract?

The Philadelphia 76ers’ prayers may be getting answered. Matt Moore of The Action Network reports Wednesday that the Sacramento Kings are a potential landing spot for 76ers forward Tobias Harris if Philly re-engages in trade talks for him. The 76ers are widely known to be shopping Harris and the $77 million he has left on his contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Nuggets, Wizards Reportedly Agree To Trade

The Denver Nuggets are scrambling to find the last pieces of a championship puzzle after getting knocked out of the first round of the playoffs despite having the NBA MVP. To that end, they're making a trade. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Nuggets...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Larry Brown Sports

Report: John Wall to sign with Western Conference contender

John Wall has reached a buyout with the Houston Rockets and is set to become a free agent. But the veteran guard appears to have already chosen his new home. Wall is planning to sign with the LA Clippers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Other teams have interest in Wall, but Woj says the guard intends to join the Clippers.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy