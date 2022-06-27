ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Up and coming sportscaster Jason Ross Jr. already making a name for himself on Chicago airwaves

By Jackie Kostek
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHV65_0gNp2wiM00

Up and coming sportscaster Jason Ross Jr. already making a name for himself on Chicago airwaves 03:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Chicago, the people calling sports are often household names as well-known and beloved as the athletes.

Broadcaster Jason Ross Jr. is making a name for himself at just 23 years old.

Even though he was raised in Detroit, he grew up listening to and studying legendary Chicago sports play-by-play announcers. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek talked to him about his fast rise in broadcasting.

The moment Ross hits the airwaves, you know he's doing exactly what he was meant to do.

"I think it was around the middle school age when I found myself always watching sports highlights, and saying to myself, 'there's a job behind that,'" he said.

It was also around that middle school age when Ross says people started taking note of his broadcast-worthy baritone.

"It maybe got a little deeper a little earlier, and that was something I heard pretty often," he said.

While it would be years before Ross would make his real on-air debut, the reps piled up quick.

"Video games, whatever it was, a game that was on TV, I would try to pretend that I was the play-by-play announcer and call it myself," he said.

Ross became a student in the game of broadcasting – studying media and communication at Lawrence Tech University outside of Detroit, and picking up roles in minor league baseball, with ESPN+ and Sports Illustrated, and hosting a college sports show called Motor City Roundup, with his friend and colleague Genna Rose.

"We would start our own show; film it, edit it, produce it, post it, we were the hosts of it. And after those shows, I would go up in the gondola at Little Caesars Arena and call Red Wings games for practice," he said.

Ross said, if he wasn't in class, he was at a game - calling it, even if it wasn't on air.

"We kind of always had a goal of creating our own path, and attacking the industry with a mindset of hard work and finding whatever crack we could, and we'd squeak into those cracks," Ross said.

Last fall, that relentless work ethic landed Ross in Chicago with the Big Ten Network, calling college football with ESPN. And on Jan. 8, Ross made history as the first Black broadcaster to call a Blackhawks game – suddenly finding himself a colleague of the talent he grew up listening to.

"Every night the Blackhawks were on, I would tune in and listen to John Wiedeman. He really taught me how to do hockey on radio. I actually met John in Detroit three years ago. He couldn't have been any nicer, and really inspired me to strive after my goals. So it's been so surreal to now call him a coworker and a friend, which is really amazing," Ross said.

While Ross is living his dream, he is no doubt still striving toward it; staying ready, so when a crack appears, he's there – right where he's supposed to be.

Ross recently called the largest comeback in WNBA history. The Chicago Sky were down 28 points last week and came back to beat the Las Vegas Aces.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
letsbeardown.com

JIM MCMAHON'S FIANCE IS ONE SEXY WOMAN!

Jim McMahon was the quarterback for the Chicago Bears from 1982 to 1988. He is the only QB to have brought a title to the city of Chicago! He was also a legend on and off the field. The amazing stories we have heard from his playing days are insane. Well, it looks like he is still enjoying his best life...
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO...

Yes, we put our pizza sauce on top of the cheese. We spent 108 years blaming a goat for the Cubs' World Series woes. Our "Windy City" nickname has nothing to do with the weather. These aren't the weirdest things about Chicago though. Oh no, it gets much more bizarre.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Navarro scores, Slonina earns shutout as Fire beat Philadelphia Union

CHICAGO (AP) — Federico Navarro scored in the 68th minute and the Chicago Fire beat the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Wednesday night.Gabriel Slonina saved both of the shots he faced for Fire (4-8-5). Andre Blake saved three shots for the Union (7-2-8).Both teams play Sunday. The Fire visit the San Jose Earthquakes and the Union visit the Columbus Crew.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Detroit, IL
CBS Chicago

Blackhawks introduce Luke Richardson as 40th head coach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Blackhawks have found a new leader on the ice, and they hope he will lead them to their next Stanley Cup. Luke Richardson has joined the Blackhawks in his first position as an NHL head coach – but this is not the first time he has excelled leading a team. In 2021, COVID-19 forced Richardson into an acting head coach role while an assistant in Montreal. Now, the 53-year-old former defenseman brings with him 21 years of NHL playing experience. After spending the last four years as an assistant coach with the Canadiens, Richardson understands the challenge ahead for...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Dog shocked by light pole at Orland Park baseball field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dog was shocked by a light pole at a baseball field in Orland Park.The village confirmed a resident reached out on June 14 to report their dog had been jolted at John Humphrey Complex. The spokesperson says the power was immediately cut to the area so the issue could be addressed. Video shows what appear to be improvements made by the village to the base of light poles around the fields. The village says they are not aware of any previous incidents with poles at the baseball complex. The dog was not injured. 
ORLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Sky#Cbs Sports#Espn#Minor League Baseball#Red Wings#Cbs 2#Lawrence Tech University#Sports Illustrated
CBS Chicago

'My Painted Lyre' artwork on display in Chicago's Greektown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursday, there's little more fun and a little more life is coming to Greektown, thanks to a new outdoor exhibit. It's called "My Painted Lyre" and will celebrate music in the neighborhood. It'll feature 26 interpretations of the lyre, an ancient Greek instrument.Some of the art pieces were inspired by Greek mythology, history, science and more. A ribbon cutting ceremony takes place at  4:00. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Honoring two allies whose contributions were crucial in Chicago's LGBTQ+ rights movement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As pride month wraps up, we're giving a special tip of a hat to the allies – whether it's the mom who warmly embraces her newly-out child, or in this case, two notable Chicagoans. Long before it was hip or cool to support the gay community these two notable Chicagoans risked their reputations and supported the cause. Kicking off Pride Month this year was a spectacular night called OUT of the Office – held atop The Godfrey Hotel at 127 W. Huron St. CBS 2's Brad Edwards was there and spoke to the crowd. ...
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Baumgarten Is Engaged! Meet the Veteran WGN Anchor

Robin Baumgarten is a Chicago native and the Windy City’s favorite morning anchor. And her personal life is not free of social media curiosity either. The WGN anchor recently revealed she is in a relationship and is engaged to her mystery partner. Her followers want to know who Robin Baumgarten’s boyfriend-turned-fiancé is. However, she is keeping his identity under wraps. We reveal more about her background and family in this Robin Baumgarten wiki.
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown Eats: Homewood

WGN Radio is showcasing Homewood this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town featured in the Your Hometown: Homewood video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in June.
HOMEWOOD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

Contreras homers, Morel also goes deep as Cubs beat Reds

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras homered, Christopher Morel also went deep and nailed a runner at the plate with a terrific throw from center field, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Wednesday night.Contreras got hit by a pitch and scored on a double by Ian Happ against Hunter Greene in the first inning. He made it 5-0 in the fifth when he lined a two-run drive against Luis Cessa for his 13th homer — tops among major league catchers — and also doubled twice.Morel helped Justin Steele escape a bases-loaded jam in the fourth when he...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Where to Drink Outdoors in Bronzeville and Hyde Park

North Side and South Side residents might not be able to agree on much, but they do share a love of enjoying the city’s all-too-elusive nice weather by spending time drinking outside. The neighborhoods of Bronzeville and Hyde Park don’t have the flashy rooftops of downtown, but they both have a wide variety of excellent patios where diners can BYOB or enjoy a glass of wine or a signature cocktail while dining on Southern, Cajun, or Jamaican fare. There’s even a deck bar right at the 31st Street Beach perfect for really making the most out of a hot day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Five years after her brother's murder, one Chicago woman learns justice will never come

CHICAGO (CBS) -- 2017 was a cruel year for Tina Lyles. That June, she said, "Someone called me and told me something had happened to Quinton," Quinton Flowers was her 19-year-old son. He was an aspiring musician. She adopted him when he was just 4 years old. That day in 2017 she got a phone call and learned he had been shot, not far from home. "One of our neighbors performed CPR and brought him back," she described what happened through tears.Tina said goodbye to Quinton soon after that phone call in the hospital. "He had a horrified look on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Some showers Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Windy and warm on Thursday with temperatures around 90 degrees all areas. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a mild night ahead with building cloud cover. Cold front arrives Friday morning. Scattered showers likely along the front from daybreak to noon. Isolated thunder possible at that same time. Once the front passes, winds become northwesterly but not very strong. This will allow a northeast wind to turn off the lake in the early afternoon as showers come to an end.Saturday & Sunday will feature passing clouds and warm temperatures. A stray rumble of thunder is possible Sunday afternoon.Expect a wide range of temperatures on July 4th. Mid 80s well inland, while a dominant lake breeze holds shoreline temps in the 70s. Scattered showers & storms.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Low 73. FRIDAY: Showers to start the day. Isolated thunderstorms at times. High 83. 
CHICAGO, IL
Slipped Disc

Death of a Chicago conductor

Musicians across the city are mourning the loss of Terrance Gray. Mr. Gray’s career as a violinist and conductor garnered him national and international recognition. Born in Wisconsin, he began studying the violin with Elizabeth Grabow Mueller at the age of eight. Mr. Gray went on to study with Marc Zinger and Victor Aitay at DePaul University and later studied with Ruben Gonzalez. He served as concertmaster of the DePaul University Orchestra and as concertmaster of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago. Mr. Gray later became a founding member of Chicago Sinfonietta as well as embarking on the study of conducting.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Star Farm Chicago in Back of the Yards plans to open market next year

CHICAGO (CBS) – Roadblocks. We all face them at some point. Even community groups who are trying to do good.Our Steven Graves introduces us to one that is getting a huge helping hand as they push to fix food insecurity. You cannot understand Stephanie Dunn's excitement over a vacant building until you hear her talk about what she envisions it to be. "Plenty of natural light. As well as a wonderful outdoor space for our clients to come and dine."She runs 'Star Farm Chicago' in her beloved home neighborhood in Back of the Yards -- operating urban farms and selling...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
88K+
Followers
26K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy