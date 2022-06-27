ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Manchester City Over Double Swoop of Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake

By Finn Glowacki
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has opened talks with Manchester City for the double signing of England international Raheem Sterling and Netherlands defender Nathan Ake.

Talks have already begun between the two clubs over a deal for Sterling, however it now appears that Chelsea are looking at resigning their former defender Ake.

It was confirmed on Monday evening that Chelsea had formally began discussing Premier League champions City for the signing of 27 year-old Sterling and with a second bid expected from Boehly's team, both teams are confident that a deal will be completed.

It is reported that a bid within the region of £45 million would be enough secure the services of Sterling this summer although City are belived to want add-ons included in the deal.

As for Ake, the 27 year-old Netherlands defender has surprisingly emerged as a defensive target for Chelsea which could mean a stunning double swoop of their Premier League rivals.

Ake joined Chelsea from Feynoord in 2011 and came through the Blues academy although only made a handful of first team apperances in his time in the capital.

The Dutchman left Chelsea on a permanent deal in when he joined Bournemouth in 2017 following a loan stint the season before. Ake spent three seasons with the Cherries before signing for City.

Its been a tough time for Ake at City, with multiple injuries meaning he has only appeared 40 times in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side.

According to Matt Law, Ake would be interested in a return to his former club Chelsea.

