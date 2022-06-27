Bigfork W&S planning service interruption for Windsor Court and Bear Hollow Subdivision

The Montana Department of Transportation and Knife River Corporation will be working on Montana Highway 35 between Bigfork and Woods Bay next week. July 6 and 7 crews will be working on a chip seal of the roadway starting just north of the intersection of MT 35 and MT 209 and ending just north of The Raven in Woods Bay, if the weather permits. This work will take place during daylight hours. The public can expect delays of up to 30 minutes and travelers are strongly encouraged to use an alternate route. MDT asks drivers to exercise caution and drive slowly while workers are present on the roadway. Check out their app “MDT 511” or visit mdt511.com to check the best available route. The public is encouraged to contact District Public Relations Specialist Megan Redmond at (406) 396-1978 with any questions or comments.

BIGFORK, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO