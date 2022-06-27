Bigfork W&S planning service interruption for Windsor Court and Bear Hollow Subdivision
Bigfork Water and Sewer announced on Monday that there will be water service interruption to residents of Windsor Court on Wednesday, June 29 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. An additional interruption is scheduled for Bear Hollow Subdivision on Thursday, June 30 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Bigfork Water and Sewer District Manager Julie Spencer says the interruptions are planned to tie in water lines for the new million gallon tank. For more information, call their office at 406-837-4566.
Comments / 0