ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Bigfork W&S planning service interruption for Windsor Court and Bear Hollow Subdivision

By TAYLOR INMAN
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork Eagle
 3 days ago

Bigfork Water and Sewer announced on Monday that there will be water service interruption to residents of Windsor Court on Wednesday, June 29 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. An additional interruption is scheduled for Bear Hollow Subdivision on Thursday, June 30 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Bigfork Water and Sewer District Manager Julie Spencer says the interruptions are planned to tie in water lines for the new million gallon tank. For more information, call their office at 406-837-4566.

Comments / 0

Related
Whitefish Pilot

Developer who proposed Mountain Gateway now looking to create large subdivision in CFalls

A developer is proposing a major subdivision on farmland east of the river just outside Columbia Falls. James Barnett, on behalf of Flathead Mountain River LLC is requesting a Planned Unit Development on the Loffler subdivision, the open farm fields that are just east of the river along River Road. The project consists of 65 attached single-family row houses, 390 apartment units and 10 row house units dedicated to the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust. The total unit count is 455 units on 49.1 acres gross for a density of 9.2 units per acre. The applicant is proposing 21.5 acres (43%) of the...
WHITEFISH, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Roadwork scheduled for Hwy 35 next week

The Montana Department of Transportation and Knife River Corporation will be working on Montana Highway 35 between Bigfork and Woods Bay next week. July 6 and 7 crews will be working on a chip seal of the roadway starting just north of the intersection of MT 35 and MT 209 and ending just north of The Raven in Woods Bay, if the weather permits. This work will take place during daylight hours. The public can expect delays of up to 30 minutes and travelers are strongly encouraged to use an alternate route. MDT asks drivers to exercise caution and drive slowly while workers are present on the roadway. Check out their app “MDT 511” or visit mdt511.com to check the best available route. The public is encouraged to contact District Public Relations Specialist Megan Redmond at (406) 396-1978 with any questions or comments.
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Flathead County Commissioners to pick new ImagineIF Trustee tomorrow

Flathead County Commissioners are poised to select a new trustee to serve on the ImagineIF library board during their Thursday meeting. The library board has put up three candidates — Carmen Cuthbertson, Jake Fulkerson and Jane Wheeler — for consideration. The commissioners are set to vote on the decision at 9:15 a.m., but in-person public comment will be taken at 8:45 a.m. Commissioners meet on the third floor of the county courthouse at 800 S. Main St. in Kalispell. The leadup to the decision to fill the seat, previously held by Connie Leistiko, has proven contentious and candidate Cuthbertson has emerged...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bigfork, MT
Bigfork, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
94.9 KYSS FM

Frightening Evening on a Montana Lake Ends Without Tragedy

At over five square miles and depths exceeding 200 feet in some areas, it is big enough to command your attention while out in a boat. Fortunately, getting so much recreational pressure this time of year usually means you're not far from other watercraft should you find yourself in distress. That was the situation this week that no doubt aided in the rescue of five people whose boat sank on Whitefish Lake in northwest Montana.
WHITEFISH, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Whistling Andy gets ready for a little more elbow room

Montana’s oldest distillery is getting ready for their first expansion as they prepare to move into the former Flathead V-8 Ford Museum in Bigfork. Whistling Andy has been bursting at the seams for sometime and Owner Brian Anderson said the former museum has ample room for the company to expand production of their many different spirits. The V-8 Ford Museum has been owned and operated by Lyle Aklested for many years. Anderson said he heard “through the grapevine” that Aklested was selling some cars. He looked at buying the building years ago when they decided to start Whistling Andy, which...
BIGFORK, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Urban Construction#Bigfork W S#Windsor Court#Bear Hollow Subdivision
Bigfork Eagle

With Flathead Lake at full pool, local law enforcement warns residents of flooding

County officials are warning residents in the south valley to take precautions as Flathead Lake has reached full pool after weeks of heavy rain. The Flathead County Sheriff Department said on their Facebook page that areas such as Bigfork, Creston, south Kalipsell and other areas in the south valley could see flooding and changing conditions. At Bigfork, the Swan River was at 5.83 feet on Monday and was projected to crest just below flood stage at 6.38 feet on Tuesday into Wednesday. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Department said they are increasing law enforcement presence in these areas to aid in any...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Man Recovered from Middle Fork Flathead River Identified

A Kalispell man who died after his raft flipped in whitewater rapids below Moccasin Creek on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River on June 21 has been identified as 43-year-old John Fitch, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release. Last Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received a...
KALISPELL, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Bigfork Eagle

Library board accepts building for Bigfork branch

The ImagineIF library board voted on Thursday to accept the building that will become Bigfork’s new library. Following the unanimous vote, Board Chair Heidi Roedel said she wanted to “happy dance.” “I know a lot of people have put work into it beyond when I came on the board, so seeing it my last three years and knowing that’s always something the board can agree on, that we wanted to move forward with the project for the community of Bigfork,” Roedel said. The ImagineIF Library Foundation has raised half of the $1.6 million needed to turn the Bethany Lutheran Church...
BIGFORK, MT
montanarightnow.com

Whitefish FCU drops libel lawsuit against Hall

It appears Fellowship Baptist Church pastor Jordan Hall has eluded another lawsuit, this time a libel lawsuit filed by Whitefish Federal Credit Union (WFCU) against the Sidney, Montana minister. The lawsuit centered around a series of stories that appeared on the Montana Daily Gazette website which Hall oversees. The lawsuit was filed in the Montana Bankruptcy Court and asked the court not to discharge any future claims the credit union had against Hall and his online blog.
SIDNEY, MT
livelytimes.com

Blues festivals amp up in Idaho and Montana

After a pandemic lapse, blues festivals are back in July and August, beginning with the Historic Wallace Blues Festival, July 8-10. Also on tap are festivals in Noxon, Hot Springs, Libby and Billings. Wallace, the historic mining town just over Lookout Pass in Idaho, offers a great venue for the...
MONTANA STATE
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish’s Barnes to compete in Miss Montana Competition

The Miss Montana competition will be held in Billings at Movement Montana, 925 Broadwater Avenue on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 7 p.m. Five women will compete for the title. Bethany Barnes will represent her hometown of Whitefish in the competition. According to a press release, Barnes is studying at the College of Idaho, majoring in biomedical sciences. The talent she will present is ventriloquism, the act called “Anything You Can Do” and her social impact initiative is, Speak Up: Teaching public speaking skills. When attending Whitefish High School Barnes was an active participant on the Speech and Debate team. She graduated from WHS in 2021.
WHITEFISH, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Bigfork ACES looks forward to a fun-filled summer

Bigfork ACES recently held a luau to welcome the community into their new building, where Director Cathy Hay said they are settling in nicely and ready to tackle another year’s summer camp. During the ribbon cutting, surrounded by ACES Board members, program participants and their families, Hay got a little emotional. “It just feels like ACES is finally secure, you know. It's not that feeling of worrying about losing your rental space or somebody's going to sell or do something. So, I just feel like it really secures a forever future for ACES and that makes me happier than anything...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Bigfork resident working to get screenings in Montana for rare deadly genetic disease

Bigfork resident Steve Shapero remembers when his brother was diagnosed with X-ALD in the 1980s — a genetic disease that later led to loss in his mobility. At the time, it was considered improbable to be a carrier if you had no symptoms. Shapero would later find out that’s not true. “I knew my brother had inherited it from our mom and that each of us had a 50-50 chance of getting it,” Shapero said. “Since I had no symptoms they didn't check me when my brother was diagnosed, so I unknowingly passed it to my daughter, who then unknowingly passed...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

BACC to hold artist talk and reception for their June exhibit

The Bigfork Art and Cultural Center will hold an artist talk and reception for their June exhibit: “Sharing Perspectives: Local Indigenous Art, Culture, History” this Thursday. Salish Kootenai College Fine Arts Department Co-Chair Frank Finely is a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe and will be giving the artist talk during the event. In addition to being an artist, Finley is a scientist, college professor, business owner, and passionate caretaker and educator of his Native culture. He describes his artistic productions as varied, since he works with multiple mediums within each piece. "It allows the piece I am...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Split Rock Restaurant owners hopeful for new Bigfork location

The owners of the Split Rock Restaurant are hopeful that their new location in Bigfork could become home for the long-term, continuing their dreams of having a family-style restaurant that caters mostly to the local community. The restaurant had its former home in the K.M. Building in downtown Kalispell. But, when the owner decided to sell the building, Split Rock Restaurant owners Jimmy and Skye Foster had to think fast if they wanted to keep their business going. Jimmy said the realization that they had a deadline to meet started to sink in and there was little help to be...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Bigfork Eagle

Bigfork, MT
82
Followers
100
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bigfork Eagle – established in 1976 – provides the community of Bigfork with news, sports and entertainment coverage through our regularly updated news website and weekly print edition. Reinvented in 2019 after a few years hiatus, the Eagle has come back to serve the community with strong local news.

 https://bigforkeagle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy