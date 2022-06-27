Why Manchester City Defender Nathan Ake Is The Perfect Centre-Half For Chelsea

With reports coming out that Chelsea are holding talks with Manchester City about the possibility of signing Nathan Ake, we take a look at where the Dutchman would fit in at Stamford Bridge.

With reports coming out that Chelsea are holding talks with Manchester City about the possibility of signing Nathan Ake, we take a look at where the Netherlands international would fit in at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Newspix

The 27-year-old left the Blues in 2017, after making only seven league appearances. He joined AFC Bournemouth in a deal worth £20 million.

Ake played an important role for the Cherries, however, in 2020 he joined Manchester City following a disappointing campaign, which saw the club relegated to the Championship.

Due to his recent lack of game time at the Etihad due to the excellence of Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias, the Dutchman has struggled to feature in the national side. Previously he was a starter and flourished in the back-three system.

Ake would be perfect for Thomas Tuchel's back-three system, and would be a great squad player even if he weren't to start every week.

He can also be deployed as a left-back - highlighting his versatility, making him an even better option.

Jules Kounde and Matthijs De Ligt should be Chelsea's first choice centre-half targets, however, it's very unlikely they will be able to get both of those players this summer. Therefore, Ake would be a good cheaper player to add to one of those names.

