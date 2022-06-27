Holiday Schedule: City of Ocala Announces Independence Day Schedule

An undervaccinated yearling Paint colt in Levy County, Florida, presented clinically on June 16 with seizure-like activity and became laterally recumbent (down and unable to get up) with dull mentation and nystagmus (rapid, involuntary eye movements). His temperature was 103.5, he had a heart rate of 84, and his mucous membranes were pale. He had shown no symptoms two hours prior, and the other horses on the property were nonsymptomatic. The horse was confirmed positive on June 23 and has been euthanized, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
