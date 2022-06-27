ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Holiday Schedule: City of Ocala Announces Independence Day Schedule

ocalafl.org
 3 days ago

OCALA, Fla. (June 27, 2022) – City of Ocala business offices will be closed Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. There will be no residential collection for...

www.ocalafl.org

Comments / 0

WCJB

The Southeastern Livestock Pavilion will host Brazen Bash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special appearance in Marion County for Brazen Bash: Reaching for the Top!. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, Florida Health will host Brazen Bash. The event is located at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion. The guest speaker will be Rashad Jones of Big Lee’s BBQ....
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

13 places to celebrate July 4th

More than a dozen Fourth of July celebrations are on tap this coming weekend in North Central Florida. From Starke to Cedar Key, communities are set for parades, music and fireworks to mark the 246th anniversary of the birth of America’s independence. Here’s a list of events that are...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocalafl.org

'A Floral Retrospective' by Gregory Dirr Opens July 7

OCALA, Fla. (June 30, 2022) – The exhibit, A Floral Retrospective by Gregory Dirr, opens Thursday, July 7 and will be on display through Friday, December 9, 2022, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clerk’s Office in the Ocala City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave. It is free and open to the public.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

US 41 widening forces KFC in Inverness to close

In June 2019, the Inverness KFC off U.S. 41 North was completely renovated inside and out to bring it up to modern standards. Today, it’s closed. And soon, it will be razed. The restaurant, along with other properties, was in the way of the one-mile widening of U.S. 41.
INVERNESS, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
mynews13.com

Where to celebrate July 4th weekend in Central Florida

Central Floridians can choose from a multitude of options to observe the Independence Day weekend — ranging from theme park events and special presentations at some local resorts, to community-based celebrations. Events are spread throughout the weekend so they can even go to multiple events. For Central Floridians looking...
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church to hold a food distribution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A food distribution will be held in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It will start at 11 a.m. and volunteers can come at 9:30 a.m. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne community celebrates 90 years of Homecoming

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hawthorne kicks off its 90th Homecoming with four days of events to honor the city’s history. Speaking with Hawthorne Mayor Jacquelyn Randall about the 90th anniversary, she said get ready for a family affair. The opening ceremony is Thursday afternoon at 2 pm featuring speaker, Pop...
HAWTHORNE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Equestrian ≠ Farmland Preservation

Horse Farms Forever members recently announced their “victory” amending the Future Land Use Element that is part of Marion County’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan. The amendment, adopted April 30 by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, states all applications for Zoning Requests and Special Use Permits “be consistent with and preserve, protect and support and enhance the rural, equestrian, and farmland character of the Farmland Preservation Area.”
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident shares thoughts on growth in southwest Ocala

There are three very important topics that need to be brought to the attention of the City of Ocala. The first topic is that the area of Marion Oaks is growing extremely fast. Construction is outrageous, which in a way is good because it’s increasing the housing value, but of course it will also increase taxes in a time when everything from food to gas has practically doubled in price.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus Springs resurfacing begins

Seven Citrus County roads are in line for resurfacing with one project started in Citrus Springs. And thanks to a state program, those roads – from Homosassa to Inverness – will pose a minimal cost to the county because of a joint project funded by Citrus County and the Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) Small County Outreach Program (SCOP).
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala announces road closures along SE Osceola Avenue and SE 8th Street

Due to the installation of the stormwater system, motorists can expect road closures in southeast Ocala beginning on Monday, July 11 through Friday, August 19. The road closures are planned along SE Osceola Avenue (between SE 8th Street and SE 5th Street) and along SE 8th Street (between SE 1st Avenue and SE 3rd Avenue). All necessary devices will be in place to redirect traffic.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Heirs property loss high among black community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A panel discussed solutions to “heirs property lost” in the black community Monday night. Heirs’ property is when a parent dies and leaves their land to their kids but the parent did not leave a will. After it becomes a loss of land. That makes it impossible to get a title or a deed to the property.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Public Schools to host hometown hiring event

Marion County Public Schools will be hosting a hometown hiring event at three school locations on Tuesday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the three-hour event, MCPS will be looking to hire teachers, support staff, team members for the Marion Afterschool Program, and team members for the transportation, custodial, and food service departments.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Fourth appeal filed in the fire fee case

A fourth appeal of the court ruling involving $80 million in refunds to Ocala Utility customers has been filed, this time by a resident in a unique situation. He is both a class member of the group that sued Ocala over fire fees and was a lawyer with the firm that defended the city during the long-running dispute.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Central Florida Electric CO-OP votes to provide broadband

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - An electric company is planning to bring broadband internet access to customers in Levy, Dixie, and Gilchrist Counties. The Central Florida Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors voted yes on a network project to provide internet through fiberoptic cables to operate equipment and provide internet to all customers.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says Ocala/Marion County needs more family-friendly activities

I really would like to see more activities for families and children. The water park was taken away, and it would be nice to have it, especially with the heat in Ocala. Activities like an ice skating rink, miniature golf, and music festivals would keep people active and it would also be good for the kids.
OCALA, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Levy County, FL, Reports Case of EEE

An undervaccinated yearling Paint colt in Levy County, Florida, presented clinically on June 16 with seizure-like activity and became laterally recumbent (down and unable to get up) with dull mentation and nystagmus (rapid, involuntary eye movements). His temperature was 103.5, he had a heart rate of 84, and his mucous membranes were pale. He had shown no symptoms two hours prior, and the other horses on the property were nonsymptomatic. The horse was confirmed positive on June 23 and has been euthanized, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
LEVY COUNTY, FL

