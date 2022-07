HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The 27th Annual Hannibal Cannibal is on Saturday, July 2 with rolling start between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. As has been the custom for the last several years, Highway 79 from Church Street in Hannibal to Continental Cement on South 79 will be closed for the race. The highway will close down at 6 a.m. to prepare for the race. Starting at 8:30 a.m. the course will begin to open back up at Continental Cement and proceed north.

