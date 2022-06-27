Please Enable JavaScript

SupraOracle, a Next-Generation Cross-chain oracle solution, has recently announced its partnership with the leading supply chain, Morpheus.Network. The SaaS middleware global network, Morpheus.Network, functions to tackle all the inefficiencies in the logistics industry in the World Economic Forum worth $15 trillion by inviting the brightest individuals in information security, global trade, artificial intelligence, and blockchain.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO