SupraOracle, a Next-Generation Cross-chain oracle solution, has recently announced its partnership with the leading supply chain, Morpheus.Network. The SaaS middleware global network, Morpheus.Network, functions to tackle all the inefficiencies in the logistics industry in the World Economic Forum worth $15 trillion by inviting the brightest individuals in information security, global trade, artificial intelligence, and blockchain.
Green Industry Pros magazine is a national publication that keeps landscape contractors and equipment dealers on top of the latest products, trends and business strategies that will help them grow their companies.
Comments / 0