Temecula, CA

2 Hospitalized in Single-Car Crash on Highway 79 [Temecula, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway at Anza Road. Per initial reports, for reasons still unknown, an RV veered off of the two-lane highway and crashed into a tree at an unknown speed. Furthermore, the Cal Fire Department responded and rescued two...

www.laweekly.com

foxla.com

Arrest made in 91 Freeway road rage shooting: CHP

CORONA, Calif. - An arrest has been made in connection with a road rage shooting on the 91 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol. The suspect, 20-year-old Brian Jimenez of Rialto, is believed responsible for the road rage shooting in Corona on June 23, CHP said. No injuries were reported.
CORONA, CA
CBS LA

CHP officers arrest suspect in 91 Freeway shooting

Authorities made an arrest in connection with a road rage incident turned shooting on State Route 91 on June 23.After investigation, California Highway Patrol officers were led to believe that 20-year-old Rialto resident Brian Jimenez was the man who fired several rounds at another vehicle at around 10:10 p.m. on SR-91 in Corona. He was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators were able to obtain the license plate number for Jimenez's Kia Optima and broadcast the information to law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area. Rialto Police Department officers located Jimenez, driving his Kia, and took both he and his vehicle into custody."The California Highway Patrol takes all cases of highway violence seriously," said Riverside Area Commander Captain Levi Miller in a statement. "We continue to aggressively investigate these incidents."Anyone who may have witnessed the incident was asked to contact the Riverside CHP Investigative Unit at (951) 637-8000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Dead after Traffic Crash on 101 Freeway [Pomona, CA]

Thee accident happened at 3:11 a.m. near the Soto Street off ramp and the connector road of 101 Freeway. California Highway Patrol confirmed one person died at the scene, even though the main events that led up to the collision remain unknown. Officials have not yet released the identities of...
POMONA, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Temecula, CA
Temecula, CA
Crime & Safety
Temecula, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Luis Obispo Tribune

93-year-old was ‘justified’ in severely injuring a home intruder, California cops say

A homeowner who shot an intruder in California was “justified” in his actions, police say. Deputies arrived just after midnight on Wednesday, June 29, to find one man had been shot by the 93-year-old homeowner in the 24300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue in Moreno Valley, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The wounded intruder was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Head-On Collision on Cajalco Road [Banning, CA]

The crash happened on June 23rd at around 7:00 a.m. in the 13300 block of Cajalco Road. Furthermore, police said a Honda sedan and big rig were involved in a crash along the roadway. An initial investigation stated that the sedan driver lost control at a high speed on a...
BANNING, CA
L.A. Weekly

Denise Dennison Killed in Collision at Rochester Avenue [Ontario, CA]

Traffic Collision near East Ontario Mills Way Left 1 Dead. The incident occurred at 12:21 pm on Sunday, along East Ontario Mills Way and Rochester Avenue. According to the CHP, they responded to a collision and found a seriously injured Dennison. After which, paramedics rushed her to Arrowhead Medical Regional Medical Center where she died.
ONTARIO, CA
#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Solo Car Collision#The Cal Fire Department
KESQ News Channel 3

CHP’s Fourth of July `Maximum Enforcement’ Campaign Starts Friday

California Highway Patrol officers will be ramping up patrols on state highways and roads in Riverside County starting Friday to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers as part of the agency's annual Fourth of July crackdown. The agency's "maximum enforcement period" will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and conclude at 11:59 p.m. Monday, during which all The post CHP’s Fourth of July `Maximum Enforcement’ Campaign Starts Friday appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Building | Anaheim

06.27.2022 | 10:04 PM | ANAHEIM (CNS) – The driver of a car that crashed into a building near Angel Stadium Monday evening was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 10:04 p.m. to 2130 Orangegrove Ave., west of the...
ANAHEIM, CA
Accidents
Accidents
Public Safety
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
L.A. Weekly

Troy Engleton Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Benton Avenue [Chino, CA]

Motorcycle Accident along Benton Avenue Leaves One Fatality. The crash occurred around 9:12 p.m., June 22nd, in the 12000 block of Benton Avenue. Per initial reports, Engleton’s motorcycle was struck by a vehicle under unknown circumstances. Responding paramedics rushed him to Chino Valley Medical Center where he later succumbed...
CHINO, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Solo-Car Accident on 10 Freeway [Montclair, CA]

MONTCLAIR, CA (June 27, 2022) – On Sunday, a solo-car accident on 10 Freeway left one dead and several people injured, police said. According to Montclair Authorities, the collision occurred at 12:30 a.m., on the 10 Freeway near Central Avenue. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that a Honda traveling at...
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Car Crash on Beech Avenue [Fontana, CA]

34-Year-Old Hollywood Resident Dies in Car Accident on South Highland Avenue. The car accident happened on Beech Avenue and South Highland Avenue at about 5:04 p.m. Furthermore, according to the report, the crash happened at a crossing in northern Fontana involving a Mini Cooper and a Hyundai Elantra. Authorities said...
FONTANA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jorge Paniagua Killed in Head-On Crash on North State Street [Hemet, CA]

Traffic Collision on Crest Drive Left One Fatality. The accident happened on North State Street and Crest Drive just after 8:30 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, police said a southbound Infiniti sedan driven by Paniagua encountered a northbound Honda Civic turning west onto Sagecrest. As a result, the two vehicles...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Blaze Blackens Acre near Lake Mathews

A brush fire that erupted Wednesday just north of Lake Mathews scorched an acre of terrain before crews stopped it. The non-injury blaze was reported shortly before noon in the area of La Sierra Avenue and Lakepointe Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple engine crews from the...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Violent Rollover Crash Destroys Front Yard & Damages Multiple Vehicles | Fontana

06.26.2022 | 8:39 PM | FONTANA – First responders were dispatched to reports of a vehicle collision with people trapped. upon arriving on scene they found that a single vehicle rolled over and slammed into a power pole, a cinder block wall, a metal gate, and several parked cars in the driveway.

