Janesville, WI

‘It’s been wonderful': Janesville high school sweethearts celebrate 79th wedding anniversary

By By Kimberly Wethal
GazetteXtra
 2 days ago

There’s a secret to a long and happy marriage: Say yes when you should, say no when you should, and know when to stand up or sit down.

That’s what Janesville resident Bud Strand swears by. And he should know—he and his bride, Helen, celebrated 79 years of marriage Saturday, June 25. Now both 97 years old, the two married just out of high school in 1943 while Bud was on leave from Navy boot camp.

“It has to be pretty good to hold on for that long,” Bud said during a party Friday, June 24, hosted by friends and family at Cedar Crest Senior Living where he and Helen have resided for six years.

“It’s been wonderful, really,” Helen agreed. “We’ve gotten along so well, and we’ve been happy together and we traveled a lot.”

Party attendees offered hugs, most saying Bud and Helen are the only couple they’ve ever known who have reached 79 years of marriage.

Bud and Helen are high school sweethearts, having met in 1938 and graduating from Hollandale High School in 1943. The blonde-haired girl (which Bud said first caught his eye) and the boy with black curly hair attended proms together before he was drafted to serve in World War II.

Right before leaving for boot camp, Bud made a promise to Helen: When I get back, we’re getting married.

Bud kept that promise. He and Helen were wed at her parents’ farmhouse between Mineral Point and Hollandale shortly after he returned home.

“He’s been a wonderful husband,” Helen said as she rested her hand upon Bud’s arm while they sat in Cedar Crest’s community room during their anniversary party. “He really has helped me. He only wants to help, and so that’s great.”

Bud was only on boot leave for 10 days, and was deployed with the Navy for nearly three years, spending time aboard a ship in the Pacific Ocean.

It was not the first time he tried to sign up.

Prior to being drafted, he and a few other boys from his high school had gone to sign up for the Navy after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. They were turned away and told to go home to finish their education.

Bud and Helen had one son, Richard. He and his wife, Sharon, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2018, the same year his parents marked their 75th.

Bud made his career as a tool maker after the service, and Helen spent more than three decades as the bookkeeper for the Janesville Country Club. After retirement, the two spent years wintering in Florida.

Helen has her own piece of advice for a happy marriage.

“I do the cooking, and he does the cleanup work,” she said.

GazetteXtra

