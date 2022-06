Orioles: +1.5 (-165) I have to admit, I have no idea what to make of the Orioles’ starter tonight, Austin Voth. The righty started the season with the Washington Nationals where he accrued an ERA of 15.00 in May. So yea, why wouldn’t the Oriole want to bring this guy in? Mind you this is all out of the bullpen, and Voth has just one start since 2020 up until this point. So they convert him to a “starter” and guess what happens? The guy posts an ERA of 3.00 in June and is holding hitters to just .200 at the plate when he starts. Though, the term “start” should be taken with a grain of salt here as Voth hasn’t pitched more than three innings in an appearance in the last three years.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO