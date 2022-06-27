ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

At Least 3 Dead, Multiple Injured After Amtrak Train Derails In Missouri

By CBS News
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwtI4_0gNovBEq00

At least three people were killed Monday after an Amtrak train hit a dump truck and derailed in Missouri, officials said. It's not yet clear how many were injured, though at least two hospitals said they had received patients.

Officials said Southwest Chief Train 4, which was carrying 207 passengers and additional crew members from Los Angeles to Chicago, hit a truck near Mendon, Missouri — about two hours northeast of Kansas City — at approximately 12:43 p.m. local time, causing seven of the train's eight cars to derail. An official from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crossing was "uncontrolled" and had no lights or crossing rails, which is common in more rural areas.

Two of the victims were on the train and the other was in the truck, said Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Justin Dunn. It's not clear if the train victims were passengers or crew members.

All passengers have been transported from the scene, Dunn said.

University of Missouri Health Care, a hospital in Columbia, Missouri, said it is caring for nine patients from the derailment — though it said that number could change. University Health in Kansas City, a Level 1 Trauma Center able to handle severe injuries, said it has received one person who was transported by helicopter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430Uc3_0gNovBEq00

Amtrak did not provide any additional information about the crash or the condition of the train and its passengers. But photographs and videos appeared to show multiple cars turned on their side with passengers sitting on top, and another video appeared to show passengers comforting each other from the inside of an overturned train car.

Congressman Sam Graves, who represents Mendon, said he's "closely monitoring" the derailment.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he's "saddened" to hear of the derailment, adding that "Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, and other emergency management personnel are responding."

In an interview with CBS affiliate KCTV, Parson called the derailment "a terrible situation."

The National Transportation Safety Board said it's sending a 14-member team to investigate the incident.

This is a developing news story. Check back for more updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Mendon, MO: Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms and releases the identities of the 4 victims in the deadly Amtrak’s Southwest Chief Passenger Train 4 crash and derailment.

Sources: Missouri State Highway Patrol and Chariton County Coroner Nye Bowyer (Information) Picture: Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper B (Courtesy) Mendon, Missouri: The Missouri State Highway Patrol have confirmed and released on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 the identities of the 4 victims of the deadly Amtrak’s Southwest Chief Passenger Train 4 crash and derailment.
MISSOURI STATE
worldnationnews.com

Two sisters among those killed in Missouri Amtrak crash

Two adult sisters from Kansas were among the four victims killed when an Amtrak train collided with a dump truck in Missouri two days ago – injuring 150. One of the survivors confirmed to KSHB 41 News that his mother and aunt were among those killed in Monday’s rubble.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Mendon, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Amtrak dump truck collision and derailment death toll rises; Amtrak officials now say 275+ on the train

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. – The Amtrak Southwest Chief collided with a dump truck on Monday afternoon, causing all but one car to derail southwest of Mendon, Mo. An additional person has died in a Columbia, Mo. hospital since initial information Monday evening was confirmed in a press conference. “There are now a total of four fatalities in the crash. Three...
MENDON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Sedalians Injured in Saline County Accident

Two Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1988 Chevrolet 1500, driven by 60-year-old Randall E. Hardin of Sweet Springs, was on Missouri 127, south of 150th Road around 6:45 p.m., when he crossed the center line and began traveling south in the northbound lane.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Justin Dunn
Person
Sam Graves
northwestmoinfo.com

Gasoline Prices in Missouri are Going Down

(MISSOURINET) – Gasoline is still expensive in Missouri, though the prices are currently heading in the right direction. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded in Missouri right now is four dollars-58 cents per gallon — that’s 30 cents a gallon lower than it was a week ago.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Trauma surgeon 'extremely proud' of EMS response to Chariton County train derailment

CHARITON COUNTY − An MU Health Care trauma surgeon says he was "extremely proud" of the EMS response to Monday afternoon's trail derailment in Chariton County. "I am extremely proud this evening to be a part of the central Missouri EMS region," Dr. Jeffery Coughenour said. "I think there's a lot of folks out there who did really really great work today and should be commended for it."
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Derailment#Traffic Accident#Southwest#University Health
939theeagle.com

Columbia mother charged in infant death case is arraigned

A former Columbia resident who is charged in connection with her infant’s death in 2017 has made her initial appearance in Boone County Circuit Court. 28-year-old Lavosha Daniels is charged with abandonment of a corpse. The infant’s father, Staffone Fountain of St. Joseph, is charged with first degree murder. Fountain remains jailed in northwest Missouri. His arraignment date likely won’t be set until he arrives at the Boone County jail.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
kbia.org

Missouri's COVID-19 response rated worst in its region

Missouri’s COVID response was the worst in the region, across multiple metrics, including hospital usage. That’s according to the Commonwealth Fund, a national health-focused private foundation. Its 2022 Scorecard on State Health System performance also ranked Missouri last among neighboring states in other areas including health care access and affordability, avoidable hospital use, and income disparity.
MISSOURI STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy