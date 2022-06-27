ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

BB&M Gallery Presents 'Dream Life'

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn view in Seoul until July 2. BB&M Gallery is in its final week displaying the group exhibition Dream Life. Curated by renowned art critic Dan Cameron, the show brings together five diverse artists who encompass new modes of representation in American painting today. Having exhibited at some of the most...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Jonathan Anderson Announces the Winner of the 2022 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize in Seoul

“It’s a big milestone,” Jonathan Anderson tells me of the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize’s fifth edition, which was unveiled today in Seoul, South Korea. The Loewe creative director has just arrived in the city and is holding court in the library of the newly opened Seoul Museum of Craft Art (SeMoCA), the first dedicated to preserving Korean craftworks and the site of this year’s prize and exhibition. “From being at Loewe, it’s something I’m most proud of,” he adds. Just across the corridor, 30 exquisite pieces have been arranged in a neat loop. Photographs do not do them justice: Anderson makes note of an impossibly delicate basket woven from thin horsehair by Dahye Jeong, as well as a narrow vessel coiled freehand from strips of vegetable-tanned leather by Junsu Kim that looks like geological strata, a technique he had never seen before. They are works from two of seven Korean artists who made the short list.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Meguru Yamaguchi Explores "Shadez of Blue" at +81 Gallery

The inaugural exhibition will also feature the New York-based artist’s first-ever book. +81 Gallery announced that it will expand its reach by adding a new space in Tokyo’s Harajuku district. The inaugural exhibition will feature the Japanese-born, New York-based artist, Meguru Yamaguchi. In “Shadez of Blue,” Yamaguchi experiments...
VISUAL ART
InsideHook

One Swiss City Is Giving Its Art Scene a Major Boost

At what point does a country become an art-world destination? Switzerland is already on the map when it comes to contemporary art as a result of Art Basel, but its reputation might be heightening even more in the months and years to come. That’s one of the big takeaways from a new article in ARTnews, which discusses the ways in which a trio of art institutions have converged into one especially notable arts district.
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Dodge
hypebeast.com

Barbie Unveils Limited Edition David Bowie Doll

Barbie is celebrating 50 years of David Bowie‘s Hunky Dory album with a limited edition David Bowie Doll. This marks the second Bowie doll in the Barbie Signature Collection following 2019’s Ziggy Stardust model and is dressed in an authentic replica of his powder-blue suit from the music video of “Life on Mars?” Barbie also adds important details such as Bowie’s foil-printed pin-stripe shirt, statement tie and platform shoes, along with stark blue eyeshadow and a hairstyle inspired by the late artist’s ’70s glam era.
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ Album Cover Draws Comparisons to Famed Painting of Lady Godiva

Click here to read the full article. On Thursday afternoon, Beyoncé unveiled the cover for Renaissance, her newest album, and many fans immediately took to social media that it looks a lot like a famed painting from the 19th century. The cover, which was shot by Carlijn Jacobs, features a scantily clad Beyoncé atop a silvery horse. It bears more than a few similarities to John Collier’s 1880/98 painting Lady Godiva, which depicts a nude woman who figures prominently in Anglo-Saxon lore. As legend has it, Lady Godiva rode a horse in the buff sometime during the 11th century as a protest...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Witch marks and rare ice age art: Why you should visit Creswell Crags

These caves are 10 times older than Stonehenge and house the story of the life of early man in a picturesque Nottinghamshire gorge. Tucked away in the corner where Derbyshire meets Nottinghamshire, within easy reach of south Yorkshire, is an atmospheric Paleolithic site like no other in the UK. You think Spain and France have all the best cave art? Think again.
SCIENCE
hypebeast.com

Brain Dead Channels Traditional Japanese Footwear for Vibram FiveFingers Anniversary

Brain Dead has just shared a closer look at its entry into Vibram Lab’s FiveFingers anniversary exhibition that took place in Milan. Brain Dead has incorporated traditional Japanese geta footwear where the top has a full Vibram FiveFingers rubber sole engraved into its wooden surface. This carved-out space perfectly hugs an actual pair of FiveFingers and comes together for an interesting appearance of wood and rubber.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Dream Life#Bb M Gallery Presents#Lacma#Hispanic#Native American#European#Japanese
The Guardian

Jarvis Cocker on the cave art that moved him to tears

Creswell Crags is the kind of place that you get taken to on school trips when you’re a kid. I found myself there because I was back Up North looking for some activity to keep my son occupied one day. I went with no expectations, but I found myself pretty impressed by the place. It’s a little like a quarry, but there are caves set into the walls so it almost looks like a prehistoric version of high-rise flats, such as Sheffield’s famous Park Hill complex. There was something familiar about it.
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Sam Gilliam, Groundbreaking Artist Who Brought Abstraction Into the Third Dimension, Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Sam Gilliam, an influential painter whose canvases proposed new possibilities for abstraction, inspiring legions of artists, died on June 25 at 88. David Kordansky and Pace, Gilliam’s galleries, said the cause was kidney failure. Gilliam’s abstractions are unusual in that they are often sculptural, in essence suggesting that painting need not be two-dimensional. Working by methods in which his paint was allowed to roll down his canvas on its own accord, he embraced chance and relinquished control. “One of the things that must be a part of art, now that artists are multimedia and art...
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

Dive Into Jin Yong's World of Wuxia Martial Arts With Tencent's Latest Game

If you’re a fan of Chinese author Jin Yong‘s works of wuxia martial arts novels and you also love gaming, you’re now in luck: the country’s gaming giant Tencent is currently working on a game titled Code: To Jin Yong. Set to be the first Unreal Engine 5 title from Lightspeed Studios — the company behind both mobile versions of PUBG and Apex Legends — the new AAA title will be based around Jin Yong’s legendary works, bringing his fantastical world of martial arts to life.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Tokyo, JP
WEKU

Meghan Stabile, promoter who united jazz and hip-hop, dead at 39

Meghan Stabile, a promoter, presenter and producer whose impassioned advocacy helped spark a resurgence of mainstream interest in jazz, particularly among young artists and audiences of color, died on Sunday, June 12 in Valrico, Fla. She was 39. Bikbaye Inejnema, who served as her counselor over the last three years,...
VALRICO, FL
hypebeast.com

Holiday and Boyfriend Warehouse Celebrate Pride With New Capsule

Nick Holiday and rapper Kevin Abstract have linked up again for another creative endeavor. This time around Holiday’s Holiday brand and Abstract’s Boyfriend Warehouse brand are celebrating Pride 2022 with a new capsule collection. Consisting of t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, jeans, football jerseys and accessories, the capsule re-introduces graphics...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Atlantic

Twice a Year, Reindeer Eyes Pull Off a Wonderful Magic Trick

Of all the eyeballs in Glen Jeffery’s office, only a very small minority are his. “Oh, I’ve got an office full of eyes,” Jeffery, a neuroscientist at University College London, told me. Over Skype, he fished one of his favorites out of an opaque vial: About the size of a golf ball and fringed with white tissue, it looked a bit like a poached egg with a slate-hued yolk. The prized specimen was a reindeer eye, an organ that has captivated Jeffery for decades because of the beguiling metamorphosis it undergoes each year in the animals’ Arctic home.
ANIMALS
hypebeast.com

Joe Freshgoods Officially Announces His Vault by Vans “The Honeymoon Stage” Collection

Joe Freshgoods is gradually becoming a household name in the space of sneaker collaborations. The Chicago native has put the world on notice for several projects that he’s completed with New Balance and Converse, and now he’s ready to expand his portfolio with an entirely new capsule collection with Vault by Vans. Titled, the “The Honeymoon Stage” Collection, the Windy City creative’s newest initiative entails a trio of Style 36 LX colorways along with matching apparel pieces.
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Oxburgh Hall: Restoration reveals craftmanship of 15th Century manor

The team behind the restoration of a 15th Century stately home says the work has yielded "thousands of rare archaeological finds". The six-year, £6m project at Oxburgh Hall, near King's Lynn in Norfolk, has come to an end with the removal of scaffolding from the historic building. It included...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy