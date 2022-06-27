BB&M Gallery Presents 'Dream Life'

“It’s a big milestone,” Jonathan Anderson tells me of the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize’s fifth edition, which was unveiled today in Seoul, South Korea. The Loewe creative director has just arrived in the city and is holding court in the library of the newly opened Seoul Museum of Craft Art (SeMoCA), the first dedicated to preserving Korean craftworks and the site of this year’s prize and exhibition. “From being at Loewe, it’s something I’m most proud of,” he adds. Just across the corridor, 30 exquisite pieces have been arranged in a neat loop. Photographs do not do them justice: Anderson makes note of an impossibly delicate basket woven from thin horsehair by Dahye Jeong, as well as a narrow vessel coiled freehand from strips of vegetable-tanned leather by Junsu Kim that looks like geological strata, a technique he had never seen before. They are works from two of seven Korean artists who made the short list.

VISUAL ART ・ 11 HOURS AGO