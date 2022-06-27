ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, MN

Audubon Summer Fest celebrates the community's 150th birthday

By Vicki Gerdes
DL-Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUDUBON — The town of Audubon, Minnesota, was established in 1872, and on Saturday, its residents observed that 150-year milestone...

www.dl-online.com

DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, June 29-July 10

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Mr. & Mrs. Richard Mackenthun 60th Wedding Anniversary

On Saturday, June 30, 1962, at 2:00 PM, Mary Joan Brandvold and Richard John Mackenthun were joined in holy matrimony at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. A reception was held at the home of the bride’s parents, followed by a honeymoon to Minnesota’s North Shore Scenic Drive and Canada. Richard and Mary moved to Roscoe, Illinois in 1966 and have lived in South Beloit, Illinois since 1970.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Nine from Essentia Health receive ‘Joyful Nurse’ award

DETROIT LAKES — Two nurses, Pamela Holland and Molly Hilukka, from Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes were amongst the recipients of the 2022 Restoring Joy to Leadership Award. The awards are presented by Restoring Joy to Leadership, a “spiritually based leadership-development consulting firm.” Nurses from a variety of organizations...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
battlelakereview.com

Battle Lake All-Town Rummage Sales

Battle Lake area was busy with the all-city rummage sale event, despite a soggy start Friday morning with a rain storm that hit the area. Treasures, clothes, furniture, unqiue one-of-a-kinds plus more for shoppers of all ages June 24-25. See The Review for more.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Minnesotans working in North Dakota left out of MN Hero Pay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Becker County crime and fire report: June 27-29

9:35 a.m., Oil spill was reported at a transformer along 110th Street, Menahga. The spill was caused by a tree that fell during a storm. 9:49 a.m., Kids put a picnic table in the lake at the Frazee public beach. Officers removed the table and noted the city workers would chain the tables to the shelter to prevent the tables from going into the lake again.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Francis E. “Bud” Gunderson

Jan. 25, 1929 - June 27, 2022. FARGO, N.D. - Francis E. “Bud” Gunderson, 93, Fargo, N.D., died Monday, June 27, in SMP Health - St. Catherine South. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10 a.m., Friday, July 8, at West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, Minn. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery near Audubon, Minn.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

Sandy’s Donuts Temporarily Shuts Down All Locations

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – We have some bad news for fans of Sandy’s Donuts. They have closed all three locations, but it’s just temporary. One of those disappointed customers was Owen Lindbo who was taking a nice stroll downtown with his mom and decided to stop for donuts.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 03-PR-22-1184 Estate of NANCY WICHMANN AKA NANCY K. WICHMANN AKA NANCY KAY WICHMANN Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 10, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purported to be the Will of the decedent, dated October 2, 2020 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Michael J. Henning, whose address is 1209 Jackson Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501, of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat.524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Date: 6/23/2022 Referee Susan Solheim (COURT SEAL) Date: 6/23/2022 /s/ Sarah Schlauderaff Court Administrator, Deputy The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. Attorney for Applicant: Keven Jay Kercher Ohnstad Twichell, P .C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0395972 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX:701-282-0825 (June 29; July 6, 2022) 77660.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

EF-2 tornado tears 30-mile path from Cotton-Pickerel lakes to Menahga

DETROIT LAKES — Cleanup and power restoration continues after an EF-2 tornado tore a path from the Cotton-Pickerel lake area all the way to Menahga on Friday evening. “This tornado path is nearly 31 miles long!” the National Weather Service in Grand Forks said on its Facebook page.
MENAHGA, MN
DL-Online

Lynn Anderson

May 8, 1948 - June 26, 2022. WADENA, Minn. - Lynn Anderson, 74, Wadena, Minn., died Sunday, June 26, in his home. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.
WADENA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Elbow Lake man is injured in crash near Fergus Falls

(Fergus Falls, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that an Elbow Lake man has been injured in a crash between a car and a bus in Otter Tail County. According to the report, the crash took place on County Road 82 south of Fergus Falls. A Kia Optima, driven by Nicholas...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
trfradio.com

Bus Accident Reported in Otter Tail County

One person was injured in a 2 vehicle accident involving a bus Tuesday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Nicholas Anthony Olson, 43, of Elbow Lake was injured when the northbound 2011 Kia Optima he was driving collided with a 2022 Freightliner C2 Liner driven by 6Natalie Pulliam Jones, 63, of Woodleaf, North Carolina. According to the State Patrol report, the Optima was northbound on County Road 82 approaching Big Chief Road. The school bus was turning south onto County Road 82 at the time of the accident reported just before 6:30pm.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Victim of Vehicle Fire Near Buffalo, N.D. Identified

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Cass County authorities identify the victim of a vehicle fire on Sunday along I-94. He is 36-year-old Matthew Knight of Greenville, Ohio. Knight’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Grand Forks for an autopsy. Multiple first responders arrived...
CASS COUNTY, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Two motorcyclists injured in crash near Parkers Prairie

(Otter Tail County, MN)--Two motorcyclists were reportedly injured in a crash on Highway 29 near Parkers Prairie over the weekend. According to the report, the crash took place in Parker Prairie Township in Otter Tail County. Authorities say the two Harley Davidsons motorcycles were southbound on Hwy 29. The '93 Harley Davidson slowed to make a right turn onto 118th Street. The '96 Harley Davidson was unable to avoid and rear ended the '93 Harley Davidson.
newsdakota.com

Carrington Police Chief Killed in Motorcycle Accident

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Carrington Police Chief Brandon Sola was killed in a motorcycle accident in Fargo late Tuesday evening. Sola was appointed Chief of police in April of this year. He was also a Master Sgt. with the ND Air National Guard in Fargo. Mayor Tom Erdmann issued...
KNOX News Radio

Search for man in river continues

The search continues for the man who jumped into the Red River earlier this month. An East Grand Forks police officer observed the individual jump from the Sorlie Bridge on June 22nd into the water below. Police attempted to throw a buoy and life jacket to the man but he was unable to grab the items.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN

