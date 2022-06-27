Swansea: Girl, 7, may need skin graft after burns from buried barbecue

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO