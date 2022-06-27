Oppenheimer's Ari Wald charts out where you want to be in the energy space

CNBC's Jim Cramer recommended four stocks investors should consider adding to their portfolios after ugly days in the market like Tuesday. "As long as commodity prices keep coming down, these stocks should be winners, which is why you've got to treat ugly moments like this one as buying opportunities," the "Mad Money" host said.
Mark Zandi, Moody's Analytics chief economist, on whether the housing market is due for a coast-to-coast correction. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Courtney Garcia and Karen Finerman.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors three options for packaged food stocks they can seek refuge in, as the stock market continues to seesaw. "The food stocks can become recession-proof safe-havens. But you have to be selective, which means sticking with the winners that we know are doing well," he said.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
The stock market has suffered a rough 2022, with the S&P 500 dropping 19% year to date. But things are looking up for the rest of the year, according to a survey of financial advisors by Natixis Investment Managers. Before we turn to that issue, advisors are bullish on commodities....
Bitcoin briefly fell below $20,000 on Wednesday as a number of factors from macroeconomic worries to issues with cryptocurrency companies continue to weigh on the market. Inflation continues to remain high while central banks are also aiming for further rate hikes, sparking fears of a recession in the U.S. and elsewhere.
Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
TPG's Jim Coulter tells CNBC from the Aspen Ideas Festival that declines in stock market multiples are the "first chapter" in a downturn and that is largely now complete. However, what comes next will further weigh on stocks as inflation hits earnings across the S&P 500 and current expectations prove to still be too high.
Diversifying your investment portfolio doesn’t have to be 100 percent digital. You can buy silver bars as a credible investment as well. Although silver doesn’t usually get as much of the glamorizing that other precious metals do such as gold and platinum, it's still a highly valuable asset that financial institutions around the world invest in.
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Uranium Energy Corp: "There will not be a nuclear power plant built in this country. ... It ain't going to happen." Nutrien Ltd:...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that while the commodities market could see a short-term upside, it will ultimately come down in the long term. "The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the recent commodities boom is not long for the world," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's...
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Cadre Holdings Inc: "It's a company that makes things, does stuff, sells at a profit, gives you money back. ... I'm going to say it's good. I like it."
Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money" and Investing Club, thinks that people in their 20s have no excuse for not putting more money into their investments — even if they think they're broke. "They always say that 'I have nothing,'" Cramer tells CNBC Make It. "I hear that...
In June 2022, the whole crypto industry experienced one more wave of panic caused by the. around Celsius Network and the fear of further crypto value drop. Companies were forced to adjust their business processes to the new reality. Most projects keep on doing business as usual: they develop products, serve their clients, attend conferences, and speak with the community.
