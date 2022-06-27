ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Oppenheimer's Ari Wald charts out where you want to be in the energy space

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOppenheimer's Ari Wald on whether the energy rebound...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 'buyable' stocks to snap up after ugly market days

CNBC's Jim Cramer recommended four stocks investors should consider adding to their portfolios after ugly days in the market like Tuesday. "As long as commodity prices keep coming down, these stocks should be winners, which is why you've got to treat ugly moments like this one as buying opportunities," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC

Options Action: Brazilian bounce-back?

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at an options traders big bets abroad. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Karen Finerman and Brian Kelly.
u.today

Bitcoin Could Reach $72,000 This Week According to S2F Model, But Something Went Wrong

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TheStreet

Financial Advisors Have Big News for Stock Investors

The stock market has suffered a rough 2022, with the S&P 500 dropping 19% year to date. But things are looking up for the rest of the year, according to a survey of financial advisors by Natixis Investment Managers. Before we turn to that issue, advisors are bullish on commodities....
u.today

I'm Waiting for Bitcoin to Test $1,100: Robert Kiyosaki

CNBC

How this 42-year-old CEO went from $3,000 in savings to creating a $1.2 billion food startup

Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketRealist

Silver Bars Can Be a Great Alternative Asset When Investing

Diversifying your investment portfolio doesn’t have to be 100 percent digital. You can buy silver bars as a credible investment as well. Although silver doesn’t usually get as much of the glamorizing that other precious metals do such as gold and platinum, it's still a highly valuable asset that financial institutions around the world invest in.
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I prefer Deere over Nutrien right here

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Uranium Energy Corp: "There will not be a nuclear power plant built in this country. ... It ain't going to happen." Nutrien Ltd:...
u.today

Michael Saylor, Who Owns 130,000 BTC, Gives Advice to Crypto Investors

CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I like Cadre Holdings

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Cadre Holdings Inc: "It's a company that makes things, does stuff, sells at a profit, gives you money back. ... I'm going to say it's good. I like it."
HackerNoon

Hot July for Crypto Market: Big Burning News is Coming

In June 2022, the whole crypto industry experienced one more wave of panic caused by the. around Celsius Network and the fear of further crypto value drop. Companies were forced to adjust their business processes to the new reality. Most projects keep on doing business as usual: they develop products, serve their clients, attend conferences, and speak with the community.
