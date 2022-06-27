ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing correction is 'dead ahead,' warns economist Mark Zandi

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 3 days ago

aDistraction
2d ago

Higher interest rates will slow growth, but the fundamental problem is excessive demand for housing. The Biden administration is importing millions of voters while we have an inadequate housing supply. You can’t expect home prices to drop while rental prices are seeing record increases.

SuperM
2d ago

Affordability coupled with inflation put the brakes on, simple as that...reality pricing is looming large along with foreclosures from buyers who paid for over priced homes these past years

Florida Fishing
2d ago

"Correction" yes. "collapse" No. The housing market is now and has always been ultimately controlled by supply and demand. In many states, the demand is more than the current inventory. Florida for example. 470,000+ population growth per yr with the Chamber of Commerce predicting that to continue thru 2030. In 2021, there were 254,328 building permits issued. People must live somewhere. And as long as the demand remains high...so will the real estate market in those locations.

