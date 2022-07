A group of teens used a Discord server to distribute malware — some that can mine cryptocurrencies, run ransomware attacks, and steal passwords and information. The group members, who were mostly between the ages of 11 and 16, discussed aspects of teenage life like school, their parents, and their teachers — and about tactics to hack people with malware-as-a-service. The group was discovered by researchers at Avast, a digital security software company.

