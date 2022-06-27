McConnell on overturning Roe v. Wade: 'Sometimes the precedent is outdated or wrong'

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO