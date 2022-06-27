ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell on overturning Roe v. Wade: 'Sometimes the precedent is outdated or wrong'

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., commented on the Supreme Court decision to overturn...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 6

Dark Days
1d ago

The old turtle is outdated and wrong and it's past time for him to retire and swim down to the bottom of the swamp and never pop up his beedy little head again.

Reply(1)
11
Legendary Liberal
2d ago

Weird, not one of the gop nominees made that point during their confirmation. In fact they all lied.

Reply(1)
9
Related
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Precedent#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy