McConnell on overturning Roe v. Wade: 'Sometimes the precedent is outdated or wrong'
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., commented on the Supreme Court decision to overturn...www.nbcnews.com
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., commented on the Supreme Court decision to overturn...www.nbcnews.com
The old turtle is outdated and wrong and it's past time for him to retire and swim down to the bottom of the swamp and never pop up his beedy little head again.
Weird, not one of the gop nominees made that point during their confirmation. In fact they all lied.
Comments / 6