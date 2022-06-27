ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Pine, OR

DCSO SWAT team arrests barricaded La Pine man after 8 hour standoff

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeschutes County Sheriff’s office received a report of a restraining order violation on the 16000 block of Sparks Drive, according to police. Sergeant Doug Jackson says once they arrived on the scene, deputies learned La Pine resident Kelly Lee Clark was on...

centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
kbnd.com

Wanted Bend Man Arrested After Brief Standoff

BEND, OR -- A 35-year-old Bend man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a brief standoff with police. According to Bend PD, officers responded to the home on Murphy Road around 12:30 p.m., after a parole and probation officer attempted to contact Gary Vincent Spaniol, Jr. According to the officer, Spaniol...
BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 97 Fatal, Jefferson Co., June 30

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 361 and Hwy 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Ford Thunderbird on Hwy 361, operated by Mario Villagomez (31) of Prineville, failed stop entering Hwy 97 and collided with a red Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, operated by Martin Fox (65) of Manson, WA, that was northbound. Martin Fox sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Susan Fox (62) of Manson, WA, was critically injured and transported via air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend. Villagomez was transported with injuries to a local hospital. Hwy 97 and Hwy 361 were affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Fire & EMS, and ODOT.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Jefferson County Crash

CULVER, OR -- A motorcyclist was killed and two other people were injured in a crash that shut down Highway 97 north of Terrebonne Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred at about 2 o’clock, at the intersection of Highway 97 and Culver Highway. State Police say 31-year-old Mario Villagomez, of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
La Pine, OR
Crime & Safety
Deschutes County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
La Pine, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN JEFFERSON COUNTY, OREGON

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 361 and Highway 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Trial dates set in 2020 Bend double homicide

Trial dates are now set for suspects in a 2020 double homicide in Bend. Kenneth Atkinson will face trial on October 17, 2023. Nathan Shane Detroit’s trial begins January 9, 2024. Both men were charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Cougar spotted in Deschutes River Woods

A cougar was spotted Wednesday night in an area of the Deschutes River Woods. Sheriff’s deputies say it’s a reminder to be vigilant when outdoors and when encountering wildlife. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a Deschutes River Woods resident reported seeing the cougar in a vacant lot...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat Team#Restraining Order#Dcso
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Target shooting sparks weekend fire east of Sisters amid dry conditions

With conditions growing increasingly dry, the first target shooting-caused fire of the season sparked in the Deschutes National Forest over the weekend. On Saturday, firefighters on the Sisters Ranger District responded to a wildfire reported at Zimmerman Butte, just east of Sisters, where some people were target shooting. “The folks...
SISTERS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend fire a reminder of dangers of vegetation near train tracks

Fire season is here in the High Desert as things are drying up everywhere. That includes vegetation lining local train tracks around Bend that’s becoming kindling as the summer progresses. “Well, I was here on my couch and I heard sirens,” said Javier Arellan, a Bend resident. Arellan...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Redmond firework stands struggling; Bend ban suspected

With the Fourth of July coming up, the fireworks ban in the City of Bend is being felt in other parts of Deschutes County. Firework stand operators in Redmond report lower-than-expected sales. The ban in Bend was put in place in 2021 effectively outlawing the sale and use of fireworks....
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTVZ News Channel 21

Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Wilson and 9th roundabout opens Thursday

The long-awaited roundabout at Wilson Avenue and SE 9th Street in Bend is set to open this week. The city said this week that traffic will be able to access the roundabout after 5:00 p.m. Thursday. But some work will be continuing into July including landscaping and irrigation work. Devices...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend’s 1st roundabout with protected bike lane opens Thursday

Editor’s note: The video above is from June 9. What is being touted as Bend’s first bicycle-protected roundabout is set to open Thursday evening. And the completion of the project is likely to be a relief to businesses in the construction zone. The roundabout at SE Wilson Avenue...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Gunshots reported from Safeway restroom

Bend Police responded to the Safeway on Century Drive in Southwest Bend for a report that a shooting had taken place in the restroom. At around 10:16 p.m. on Monday, June 20, a witness informed officers that a man reported he’d dropped a firearm in the restroom, and it had discharged, according to Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller.
centraloregondaily.com

Pilot Butte fireworks: What to know about closures and no pets allowed

With the Pilot Butte Fourth of July fireworks show set for Monday, people hoping to enjoy the butte should expect some closures over the next few days as crews set up and take down the display. Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) says the road to the summit will close...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County imposes public use restrictions on unprotected and county-owned land to curb wildfire threat

Deschutes County commissioners voted Wednesday to impose public use restrictions on unprotected lands within the county and on all county-owned land to help prevent human-caused wildfires. The post Deschutes County imposes public use restrictions on unprotected and county-owned land to curb wildfire threat appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend family’s runaway cat found after 3 years thanks to microchip

Rhu and Avi Bikszer sat on their back porch in Bend as the sun shone on Wednesday. Between them a gray cat stuck his head out from a cardboard box. “I was astonished,” Rhu said. “We assumed he’d been eaten, because we have so many predators around us. Owls and hawks and coyotes and badgers and so, we just assumed the worst.”
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy