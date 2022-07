Thurston County added 616 COVID-19 cases during the week of June 20-26 as the death toll reached 397 on Monday. Six COVID deaths of Thurston County residents were confirmed between June 16 and 27, according to data from Public Health and Social Services. Three women died: one in her 20s, one in her 80s and one in her 90s. Three males also died: one between 10 and 20, one in his 70s and one in his 80s.

