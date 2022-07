Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge have sold their million Beverly Hills mansion after around a year of ownership. The couple purchased the home in April 2021 for $17 million, however they have now sold it in an off-market deal for $22 million, Dirt reports. According to the outlet, they renovated the dwelling upon buying it, and moved in during August of last year. Richie, 23, is an influencer and the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, and Grainge, 28, is the son of CEO of Universal Music Group Lucian Grainge. Built in 1962, the home is on a hillside in Coldwater Canyon on a strip of street known as “Music Row.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO