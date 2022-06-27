ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

By Jonathan Jared Saupe
 3 days ago

Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.

Foodie Fix: Best bakeries in Honolulu

This will mean scattered windward and mauka showers here and there thru the day both today and tomorrow. An upper-level trough passing from east to west across the area may produce a slight uptick in trade showers later Saturday and thru most of Sunday, but the winds will still be breezy; which means if it does rain, it will not be heavy. A drier trade wind weather pattern is expected early next week.A breezy trade wind weather pattern holds across the island chain through Friday as high pressure is stays northeast of the islands.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4

(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know from Tuesday, June 28, 2022, along with your Wednesday Forecast. Nearly $5,300 worth of jewelry stolen in brazen theft at Ala Moana Shopping Center. Honolulu police are investigating a brazen theft...
HONOLULU, HI
What's Trending: Panda evolution & the clumsy baseball fan

HONOLULU, HI
HNN News Brief (June 30, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Tickets for this year's Na Hoku Hanohano Awards go on sale to the general public starting Friday. Makana kicks off his summer concert series in Waikiki.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Big Shift As Hawaii Tourism Boom Crushes Neighbor Islands +21%

Digging into dramatic growth in Hawaii tourism this summer, we were surprised at just how popular the neighbor islands have become in comparison to Honolulu. Read on for what that means on your next Hawaii vacation and how to cope. In fact, one neighbor island’s domestic visitor arrivals just rose 21% compared with the same period pre-Covid.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
Fines, restrictions for those who abandon vehicles in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new law looks to scrap Hawaii's abandoned vehicle problem, an issue that has plagued roadways for years. We've all seen them along roads or in neighborhoods: abandoned vehicles left by owners who no longer want them. But now a new law, with some far reaching consequences, could help clear our communities of these junked cars.
HONOLULU, HI
So long, saimin! McDonald’s in Hawaii discontinues a favorite menu item

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If saimin at McDonald’s is your favorite, you’re now out of luck — at least for now. McDonald’s said Friday that the Hawaii-specific menu item would be discontinued. That’s because Okahara Saimin, the eatery’s supplier for the last 40 years, recently closed....
HAWAII STATE
Forecast: Breezy trade winds to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii enjoys a breezy trade wind weather pattern across the island chain through Friday. An upper-level trough passing from east to west across the area this weekend may produce a slight uptick in trade showers, especially for windward and mauka areas on Sunday. A drier trade wind...
HAWAII STATE
Auto expert provides insight on car sales, electric vehicles in Hawaii

HONOLULU, HI
DOT: If You’re Flying For The Fourth, Get to the Airport Early

If you are flying anywhere during the Fourth of July weekend, make sure you get to the airport early. The state Department of Transportation advises anyone traveling out of Hawai‘i’s five major airports in Honolulu, Kahului, Līhuʻe, Kona or Hilo to arrive early, especially if traveling between the peak hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Long lines at security checkpoints already have been observed at airports, and passenger volume during the Labor Day and Memorial Day weekends equaled or exceeded pre-pandemic numbers.
HONOLULU, HI
The 6 Best Dog Parks in Honolulu

Located on the island of Oahu, Honolulu is the largest and most populated city in the state of Hawaii. Being a bustling tourist city, there are various things for you to do in the city. If you have a dog and are passing through the area, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the 6 best dog parks in Honolulu. For dogs in a city, it can be hard to access a large space where they can safely run off-leash. Dog parks are the best places for you to take your dog to have some off-leash fun and also meet new doggy friends.
HONOLULU, HI
Your Guide to the Perfect 4th of July Weekend in Honolulu: June 29–July 5

It’s a blast of a weekend with fireworks happening across O‘ahu. Get an early start to the Fourth of July festivities on Friday, July 1, by checking out to the free weekly fireworks at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. The show starts at 8 p.m., so be sure to arrive early to secure a prime viewing spot on the beach. It’s a perfect evening to catch both the sunset and fireworks. On Saturday, July 2, the Independence Day Celebration at Schofield Barracks on Weyand Field blasts off from 2 to 9 p.m. It’s typically reserved for Department of Defense card holders and guests but is open to the public this year. On July 4, Kailua Beach will host a Fourth of July fireworks show at 8 p.m. On the North Shore, a Fourth of July Festival, Fireworks and Vintage Car Show takes place at Hale‘iwa Beach Park from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. while the Hukilau Marketplace in Lā‘ie will hold fireworks, free games, food, live music and more from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
Margaret Keane, ‘big eyes’ artist with Hawaii ties, dies

HPD holds public ceremony to swear in new Honolulu Police Chief Arthur 'Joe' Logan. He's HPD's 3rd-chief in the last five years and the hope is for both long-term stability and renewed public trust in the department. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. At last check, the suspect, who has a...
HONOLULU, HI

