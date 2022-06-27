Coronation Street's Simon Barlow makes huge mistake in Peter revenge story

Click here to read the full article. “The Time Traveler’s Wife” has been canceled after one season at HBO, Variety has confirmed. The series was based on the book of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger. “Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife,’ it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement. “We are so grateful for their passion, hard work and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences.” More to come… More from VarietyJoe Turkel, Bartender in the 'The Shining' and 'Blade Runner' Actor, Dies at 94Chelsea Handler Is Ready to Return to Late-Night: 'There Are Too Many White Men Doing the Same Job' (EXCLUSIVE)'Elvis' Music Producer Dave Cobb on Recreating Classic Songs: 'It's Terrifying to Even Attempt to Do That'Best of VarietyEverything Coming to Netflix in July 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in July 2022Molly Shannon's Memoir 'Hello Molly' Is Already an Instant Bestseller on Amazon

