ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

Missouri State Highway Patrol official says 3 people killed in Amtrak train derailment

Lebanon-Express
 3 days ago

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State Highway Patrol official says 3...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

Top New Mexico elections regulator says she was threatened

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's top elections regulator says she received threats to her safety via an email and telephone calls to her offices and that the FBI has been notified. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Tuesday told The Associated Press that there have been...
ELECTIONS
Lebanon-Express

EPA: Maine superfund site to receive $21M for cleanup

BROOKSVILLE, Maine (AP) — A Maine superfund mining site is receiving $21 million in Environmental Protection Agency funding to expedite contamination cleanup efforts. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Callahan Mine superfund site in Brooksville originally received...
BROOKSVILLE, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
State
Missouri State
City
Mendon, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Lebanon-Express

Walz campaign clarifies remark on Supreme Court retirements

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's campaign on Wednesday clarified remarks he made on abortion a day earlier, acknowledging that only one Minnesota Supreme Court justice will hit the mandatory retirement age in the next gubernatorial term, not three. Walz made the comment after telling reporters,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Derailment#State Highway#Accident#The Associated Press
Lebanon-Express

Reports chart good month in May for Nevada casinos, tourism

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A trio of economic reports show that May was a good month for Nevada tourism and gambling, including passenger traffic characterized as the third-busiest ever at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The Nevada Gaming Control Board said Thursday that casinos statewide won $1.3...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lebanon-Express

Indiana lawmakers delay session on abortion, tax refund

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top Indiana lawmakers are delaying until late July the start of a special legislative session during which they are expected to consider tougher anti-abortion laws following U.S. Supreme Court’s decision ending the constitutional right to abortion. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb called last week for a...
INDIANA STATE
Lebanon-Express

Republicans square off in raucous Arizona governor debate

PHOENIX (AP) — Development attorney Karrin Taylor Robson called for leaving behind the 2020 election and focusing on the future while former news anchor Kari Lake doubled down on the lie that former President Donald Trump lost because of fraud as the Republican candidates for governor squared off in a raucous debate Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
Lebanon-Express

Legal Marijuana is sprouting in New York

New York's recreational marijuana market is beginning to sprout, literally, with thin-leafed plants stretching toward the sun in farms around the state. In a novel move, New York gave 203 hemp growers first shot at cultivating marijuana destined for legal sales, which could start by the end of the year. Big indoor growers are expected to join later. But for now the field is clear for growers like Frank Popolizio of Homestead Farms and Ranch, where a small crew north of Albany earlier this month dug out shallow holes for seedlings before packing them in by hand. "It is an opportunity, there's obviously going to be a demand for it," Popolizio said during a break in planting. "And hopefully it benefits the farmers. Been a long time since there's been a real cash crop." Popolizio is tending to a half-acre plot north of Albany that will grow upward of a 1,000 plants surrounded by a tall electrified fence. He and other "conditional cultivator" license holders can grow up to an acre of marijuana outdoors. They can grow all or some of their crop in greenhouses, though in smaller areas. The license is good for two years and holders will be able to distribute cannabis products to retail dispensaries. The head start for hemp growers is an unusual way to gear up a marijuana market. Heather Trela, a marijuana policy expert at the Rockefeller Institute of Government in Albany, said states typically rely initially on their existing medical growers. New Jersey, for instance, launched sales this year with cannabis grown indoors and sold by companies involved in the medical marijuana market. But New York's move is a potential lifeline for farmers growing their crop for CDB during a slump in prices. They have a chance to make much more money growing what is essentially the same plant, but with higher levels of THC — the compound that makes people feel high. Popolizio sees it as his "next logical step." A lifelong athlete, Popolizio seems like an unlikely cannabis farmer. He has never puffed a joint or chewed an edible. But the amateur wrestling coach and promoter added cannabis to the mix at Homestead along with beef, turkeys and chickens. And he's begun to appreciate the benefits of cannabis for adults. "I'm open minded and I've come to understand that there is value," he said. The inclusion of smaller farmers also helps the state meet its mandate to create an economically and demographically diverse marijuana industry. Similarly, the first licenses to sell recreational marijuana in New York will go to with marijuana-related convictions or their relatives. "There's a market that we're building for small players, for big players, for medium-sized players, for family businesses, for big corporations as well," said Chris Alexander, executive director of state's Office of Cannabis Management. The first-wave growers this year are projected to produce a couple of hundred thousand pounds of product. That would be a fraction of the projected demand in New York, which could eventually be well over a million pounds annually. But state regulators say their launch plan is to balance supply and demand, expanding cultivation as more dispensaries open. Growing weed under the sun requires far less energy than electricity-hungry indoor grows, making the practice more sustainable. Aside from pests and bad weather, a big challenge to growing weed outdoors is the threat of thievery. Homestead's half acre is not only surrounded by an electrified fence, but he has motion detectors and other security features. The turbo boost in production is expected to come from indoor growers, in particular the companies that already produce medical marijuana. With regulations still pending, Alexander expects more licenses to be offered early next year.
ALBANY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy