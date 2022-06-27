Anna Valencia: Jesse White’s Are Big Shoes to Fill, but I’m Going to Fill Them with High Heels

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jonathan Jackson has declared victory in the 1st Congressional District race. Jackson was ahead with 28 percent of the vote late Tuesday – compared with 19 percent for Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), and 14 percent for Karin Norington-Reaves. While final results were not in as of 10 p.m., both Dowell and Norington-Reaves have now conceded. Jonathan Jackson is the son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jonathan Jackson's brother, Jesse Jackson Jr., also served in Congress. Jonathan Jackson is a business owner and spokesman for his father's Rainbow PUSH Coalition. In his victory speech at the DuSable...
