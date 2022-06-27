ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Anna Valencia: Jesse White’s Are Big Shoes to Fill, but I’m Going to Fill Them with High Heels

wlsam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Howell is joined by Anna Valencia, Chicago City Clerk and candidate...

www.wlsam.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
chicagopopular.com

GOP candidate for gov also says he wants to meet with Lori Lightfoot

After calling Chicago a hellhole, Darren Bailey now says he has hope and faith in the city. “I believe that Chicago will be the greatest city in this nation and I want to be a part of making that happen.” GOP candidate for gov also says he wants to meet with Lori Lightfoot.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Cook County Dem Winners: Preckwinkle, Dart, Kaegi

Toni Preckwinkle easily won the Democratic primary for Cook County Board President Tuesday. Tom Dart also won the Democratic primary for Cook County Sheriff. Current Cook County assessor Fritz Kaegi is the projected Democratic winner over Kari Steele who currently sits on the water reclamation district. Kaegi has served one term and has increased property […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#High Heels#State
suburbanchicagoland.com

Cook County Commissioner Frank Aguilar wins Democratic primary election

Cook County Commissioner Frank Aguilar wins Democratic primary election. Cook County Board Commissioner Frank Aguilar easily won renomination as the Democratic Candidate for the district in the June 28, 2022 Democratic Primary election. Aguilar has been a powerful voice for Hispanic, Mexican and Latino empowerment representing the 16th District since April 2020.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wlsam.com

Former Governor Pat Quinn on Why Chicago Needs Mayoral Term Limits

John Howell is joined by Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn. They discuss last night’s primary results and Quinn’s initiative to limit Chicago mayors to two term limits. Quinn believes that the voices of everyday Americans need to be heard, which is why he is a strong believer in referendums and initiatives. They also discuss the big question: would Pat manage the White Sox if asked?
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wlsam.com

Chicagoans and the Primaries: What the Numbers Revealed

John Howell is joined by Mitchell Armentrout, reporter from the Chicago Sun-Times. They discuss last night’s primary elections, the winners of the most contentious races, and how many Chicagoans turned out to vote. (Spoiler: It was only one in five.)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Jonathan Jackson declares victory in 1st Congressional District Democratic primary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jonathan Jackson has declared victory in the 1st Congressional District race. Jackson was ahead with 28 percent of the vote late Tuesday – compared with 19 percent for Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), and 14 percent for Karin Norington-Reaves. While final results were not in as of 10 p.m., both Dowell and Norington-Reaves have now conceded. Jonathan Jackson is the son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jonathan Jackson's brother, Jesse Jackson Jr., also served in Congress. Jonathan Jackson is a business owner and spokesman for his father's Rainbow PUSH Coalition.   In his victory speech at the DuSable...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy