Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania House targets colleges’ fetal research in bill

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal is advancing in the Pennsylvania Legislature to require the four state-related universities to promise they...

Some Missouri hospitals briefly halt emergency contraception

A large Missouri hospital chain briefly stopped providing emergency contraception amid confusion over whether the state’s abortion ban could put doctors at risk of criminal charges for providing the medication, even for sexual assault victims. St. Luke’s Health Kansas City said in a statement Wednesday that it would resume offering the medication known as the morning after pill. That came a day after it told The Kansas City Star that its Missouri hospitals would halt emergency contraception. Wednesday announcement came after the state’s attorney general issued a statement stating unequivicolly that emergency contraception is not illegal under an abortion ban that was enacted minutes after Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
MISSOURI STATE
Texas orders districts to audit, fix school security issues

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State officials are ordering local school districts across Texas to audit and correct security deficiencies at their schools before the start of the next school year. The Texas Education Agency issued directives Thursday “to support the safety and security of public schools.” The order especially targets how secure exterior doors are. The directives come more than a month after an 18-year-old gunman entered a Uvalde elementary school’s unlocked door and shot and killed 19 children and two teachers. State lawmakers have targeted school security and mental health issues without further regulating firearms access.
TEXAS STATE
Gas tax in California set to increase starting July 1

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- California’s gas tax is set to go up starting tomorrow. Right now, the current gas tax is 51.1 cents, but is expected to go up 3 cents. According to AAA, the average national gas price as of Wednesday is $4.85, while California’s average gas price stand at $6.28.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alex Murdaugh charged in money laundering and drug scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Once prominent and soon-to-be disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been indicted again. This time prosecutors say his crimes extended to an eight-year money laundering and painkiller ring with a friend and former client charged with trying to help him commit suicide. Prosecutors say Murdaugh wrote 437 checks worth $2.4 million that Curtis “Eddie” Smith cashed over eight years, keeping some of the money for himself and giving some to a distribution network for the painkiller oxycodone. Still unsolved are the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and younger son at their home more than a year ago. In all, Murdaugh has been indicted 16 times and faces 81 charges he stole $8.4 million from his law firm and clients.
COLUMBIA, SC
Alabama deputy wounded in shooting dies; suspect arrested

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities said an Alabama deputy sheriff has died after after being shot by a fleeing suspect. District Attorney Michael Jackson said Deputy Brad Johnson was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon. The 32-year-old deputy had been wounded along with another deputy in a shooting Wednesday that involved a fleeing suspect. Jackson said the suspect, 26-year-old Austin Hall, was captured Thursday and will face charges of capital murder and attempted murder. It’s not known if Hall has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Authorities say the second deputy wounded in the shooting has since been released from a hospital.
ALABAMA STATE

