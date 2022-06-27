ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunman On The Loose: Ludacris' Manager Chaka Zulu Shot After Argument In Parking Lot Turns Deadly

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
Ludacris ' longtime manager Chaka Zulu was among three victims shot on Sunday night in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood. Radar has learned one victim has died. Zulu is in "critical but stable" condition.

The suspect is still on the loose.

The co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records is a veteran in the music industry. Zulu was shot in a parking lot near Peachtree Road around 11:35 PM after an argument turned deadly, RadarOnline.com discovered. Zulu was transported to a nearby hospital.

Two others were also shot. One victim did not survive and passed away at the hospital, 11 Alive reported.

At the time of this post, police do not have a suspect in custody. While law enforcement has not commented on Zulu's status after confirming he survived the shooting, a source told Variety his "condition is critical but stable."

Atlanta's Mayor Kasim Reed also weighed in on the situation, confirming Zulu's status.

"We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering," he said after the shooting. "The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.”

Atlanta police Lt. Germaine Dearlove revealed more information about the incident, stating, "We have three persons shot at the location. One deceased and two are in hospitals as a result of a dispute in the parking lot."

While the hunt for the gunman is still underway, law enforcement revealed they have surveillance video of the scene that they hope will help them identify the shooter.

Zulu and his brother, Jeff Dixon, founded the record label with Ludacris in 1998. In 2008, they signed a deal with Def Jam Records, expanding their clientele even more.

Ludacris has not spoken out about Zulu's shooting or condition. The rapper proved they were thick as thieves earlier this year when the record honcho was honored by the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks with “Forever 404 Honors.”

Posting a photo alongside Zulu, Ludacris wrote, "Been Rocking 2 Decades With This Man @uluz3. Never needed to Sign a Management Contract Cause What’s Understood Never Needed to Be Explained. Grew Rich Together Now Reaping The Benefits Together. Love is Love, Loyalty is Loyalty, Kings are Kings. We Have More Memories Than Any Human On Earth can count!! HAPPY BDAY Week @uluz3 and Congrats on Being Honored Today By @atlhawks Many More accolades to come."

Radar has reached out to Ludacris for comment.

