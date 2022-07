Patricia, Alejandro Gutierrez bring tried-and-true recipes to downtown Troutdale. The family behind the original Wood Village Burrito Shop have expanded the reach of their Mexican food to the latest location in the heart of downtown Troutdale. Owners Patricia and Alejandro Gutierrez held a grand opening for their Troutdale shop location on Monday, May 16. The Gutierrez's third shop is situated at 202 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, Suite 100. "Many of our customers would say, 'you guys should really open another one in Troutdale,' so when we had the opportunity to do it, we went for it," Patricia...

