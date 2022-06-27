Missouri Lands Arkansas Transfer C Dylan Leach

Leach announced he would be transferring to Missouri on Monday afternoon.

The Missouri Tigers have not made an NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012, with their last College World Series appearance now being over two decades ago.

They would finish 28-23 in 2022, one game short of an SEC Tournament appearance, but have shown signs of putting a contending team on the diamond once again.

On Monday the Tigers took another important step in the right direction, with Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach announced he would be transferring to Missouri and thus adding an impact back to the Tiger lineup.

In 2022 Leach would appear in 24 games, starting 16 of those 24. Leach would slash a solid .224/.297/.517 in the limited action he saw, recording 13 hits in 58 plate appearances. Of his 13 hits though, four were home runs while driving in 16 runs, flashing his power.

Defensively, Leach was nearly flawless on the year, only recording two errors to go with his .988 fielding percentage. As well, Leach was able to showcase a flash of speed on the bases, going a perfect 4-4 on stolen base attempts on the season.

As Missouri looks to get back into contending not only for conference titles but national titles as well, adding guys like Leach via the transfer portal will become vital to the process. Coach Steve Bieser appears to have the Tigers on the right path , and if he can continue to bring in guys like Leach it might not be long before Missouri are contenders again.

