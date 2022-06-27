ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

3 dead, others hurt when cross-country Amtrak train hits truck, derails

By The Associated Press
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — Three people were killed and others were injured when a passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri on Monday, officials said. It was not immediately clear how many people were...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Trucks Collide on NJ Turnpike Near Del. Memorial Bridge

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck on the New Jersey Turnpike southbound snarled traffic ahead of the Delaware Memorial Bridge Wednesday morning. One lane of traffic was able to get by on the righthand shoulder of the southbound lanes as emergency responders investigated the two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Route 130 crash

A New Jersey man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash late Tuesday on Route 130 in North Brunswick that killed the driver of another car. Egrevel Vasquez-Garcia, 27, of Hightstown, was driving south at about 11:50 p.m. in the area of Washington Place when he struck another vehicle, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
96.9 WOUR

Massive Brawl Breaks Out On Incoming Carnival Cruise to New York

In another instance of life getting back to normal, officials say a huge brawl broke out on a cruise ship that was set to dock in New York Tuesday. The cruise industry was hit pretty hard during the time COVID levels were high, and health experts advised the public to maybe reconsider their next trip. But now people are back, and it appears are back to acting like they would normally would.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
State
Missouri State
City
Mendon, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland Cheerleader, 18, Killed In DC Shooting

A young Maryland cheerleader was killed in a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. over the weekend, reports NBC Washington. Kyndall Myers, 18, succumbed to her injuries after she and two other victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were shot shortly after midnight on the 800 block of Quincy Street NW on Sunday, June 26, reports the outlet.
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Bear area on Monday afternoon. On June 27, 2022, at approximately 2:55 p.m., a 2007 Lexus GS350 was stopped at a red light on westbound Route 40 (Pulaski Highway) at its intersection with Route 72 within the left lane of two westbound through-lanes of travel. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler was stopped behind the Lexus, a 2014 Honda Civic was stopped behind the Jeep, and a 2022 Honda Accord was stopped at a red light within the outside left turn lane of westbound Route 40 (to the left of the Lexus), waiting to turn left onto southbound Route 72. At this time, a 2002 Infiniti G35 was traveling westbound Route 40 at an apparent high rate of speed within the left through-lane of travel, approaching the above-mentioned vehicles.
NJ.com

Major chain drops gas prices below $4 through July 4th

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store Sheetz will lower its price of unleaded 88 gasoline to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July holiday weekend at many of its locations. The convenience store announced that the initiative would “reduce pain at the pump” and lower prices would go into effect “immediately.”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Traffic Accident#The Kansas City Star#Lifeflight Eagle#The Highway Patrol#Kmbc Tv#University Hospital
News 12

Jersey Mike's Subs pays nearly $25K in penalties following investigation of child labor compliance at locations

An investigation has found Manasquan-based Jersey Mike's Subs allowed 14 and 15-year-old employees to work beyond and outside hours permitted by child labor laws. According to U.S. Department of Labor officials in a statement, investigations at 10 locations in four states, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank in New Jersey, found the teen employees were allowed to work past 7 p.m. on school days, past 9 p.m. in the summer and more than three hours on school days.
MANASQUAN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 73-Year-Old Woman In Maryland

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old woman in Maryland. The Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons issued an announcement on behalf of the Easton Police Department for Carolyn Walls Wallace, who has been missing for several days. Police described Wallace as being approximately 5-foot-2 weighing...
EASTON, CT
WMDT.com

Police searching for woman wanted across Eastern Shore

DELMARVA – The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is wanted in multiple counties across the Eastern Shore. 27-year-old Brittany Stokes is wanted out of Queen Anne’s, Caroline, and Wicomico Counties in Maryland, as well as the state of Delaware. She is currently wanted on the following charges:
NJ.com

Inside N.J.’s Himalayan salt cave, where healing draws huge crowds

I walked into the odd cave saddled with anxiety and congestion from severe allergies. Less than an hour later, I emerged feeling relaxed and much clearer. The secret? Salt. Nearly 13 tons of the stuff, all of it imported from Pakistan. Since at least the 19th Century, people have used salt — more commonly saltwater immersion — to cure or manage symptoms of migraines, arthritis, and much more. But salt caves are designed to concentrate the healing effects; 45 minutes spent in a Himalayan salt cave (even one built in Central Jersey) can be as effective as 20 hours floating in saltwater.
LIFESTYLE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
200K+
Followers
113K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy