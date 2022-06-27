3 dead, others hurt when cross-country Amtrak train hits truck, derails

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — Three people were killed and others were injured when a passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri on Monday, officials said. It was not immediately clear how many people were...
A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck on the New Jersey Turnpike southbound snarled traffic ahead of the Delaware Memorial Bridge Wednesday morning. One lane of traffic was able to get by on the righthand shoulder of the southbound lanes as emergency responders investigated the two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m.
A New Jersey man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash late Tuesday on Route 130 in North Brunswick that killed the driver of another car. Egrevel Vasquez-Garcia, 27, of Hightstown, was driving south at about 11:50 p.m. in the area of Washington Place when he struck another vehicle, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
In another instance of life getting back to normal, officials say a huge brawl broke out on a cruise ship that was set to dock in New York Tuesday. The cruise industry was hit pretty hard during the time COVID levels were high, and health experts advised the public to maybe reconsider their next trip. But now people are back, and it appears are back to acting like they would normally would.
A privately-owned historic bridge spanning the Delaware River between New Jersey and Pennsylvania is doubling its tolls for cars and motorcycles, from $1 to $2, starting Friday, after more than a decade without any increases. The ticket books that are sold to cross Dingmans Ferry Bridge, which include 40 tickets...
A young Maryland cheerleader was killed in a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. over the weekend, reports NBC Washington. Kyndall Myers, 18, succumbed to her injuries after she and two other victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were shot shortly after midnight on the 800 block of Quincy Street NW on Sunday, June 26, reports the outlet.
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Bear area on Monday afternoon. On June 27, 2022, at approximately 2:55 p.m., a 2007 Lexus GS350 was stopped at a red light on westbound Route 40 (Pulaski Highway) at its intersection with Route 72 within the left lane of two westbound through-lanes of travel. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler was stopped behind the Lexus, a 2014 Honda Civic was stopped behind the Jeep, and a 2022 Honda Accord was stopped at a red light within the outside left turn lane of westbound Route 40 (to the left of the Lexus), waiting to turn left onto southbound Route 72. At this time, a 2002 Infiniti G35 was traveling westbound Route 40 at an apparent high rate of speed within the left through-lane of travel, approaching the above-mentioned vehicles.
The Pennsylvania-based convenience store Sheetz will lower its price of unleaded 88 gasoline to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July holiday weekend at many of its locations. The convenience store announced that the initiative would “reduce pain at the pump” and lower prices would go into effect “immediately.”...
New Jersey on Tuesday reported another 2,500 confirmed COVID-19 positive tests and 16 new confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed cases was 2,246 on Tuesday, down 5% from a week ago, and down 40% from a month ago. The statewide positivity rate for tests conducted Thursday, the...
An investigation has found Manasquan-based Jersey Mike's Subs allowed 14 and 15-year-old employees to work beyond and outside hours permitted by child labor laws. According to U.S. Department of Labor officials in a statement, investigations at 10 locations in four states, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank in New Jersey, found the teen employees were allowed to work past 7 p.m. on school days, past 9 p.m. in the summer and more than three hours on school days.
New Jersey’s notorious ‘Torso Killer’ has been sentenced for two more murders he committed in the 1970s - the kidnapping, sexual assault and killing of two teen girls who were hitchhiking to a shopping mall. Serial killer Richard Cottingham, 75, was sentenced to two additional life sentences...
A grand jury on Monday declined to charge three Ventnor police officer who shot and killed a man in 2020 after he charged toward them with a broken bottle in his hand, the state Office of the Attorney General announced Tuesday. The grand jury finished deliberations Monday and voted against...
On June 28, 1867, two years after the end of the Civil War, New Jersey opened Jamesburg, its largest youth prison for boys. Since then, New Jersey has emerged as the state with the most racialized youth prison system in America. A Black kid in New Jersey is 18 times...
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old woman in Maryland. The Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons issued an announcement on behalf of the Easton Police Department for Carolyn Walls Wallace, who has been missing for several days. Police described Wallace as being approximately 5-foot-2 weighing...
DELMARVA – The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is wanted in multiple counties across the Eastern Shore. 27-year-old Brittany Stokes is wanted out of Queen Anne’s, Caroline, and Wicomico Counties in Maryland, as well as the state of Delaware. She is currently wanted on the following charges:
We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
Back in February, the deadline passed for New Jersey residents to receive one time stimulus payments worth $2,000 or $4,000. About 500,000 New Jersey residents were eligible for the aid. This was possible through the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund. Stimulus checks for New Jersey residents in February. The plan was...
A 27-year-old man who authorities say targeted Orthodox Jews in Lakewood and Jackson in seven violent, antisemitic attacks over the course of a day this spring has been indicted on 32 charges — including terrorism, attempted murder and bias intimidation. A grand jury sitting in Ocean County also indicted...
I walked into the odd cave saddled with anxiety and congestion from severe allergies. Less than an hour later, I emerged feeling relaxed and much clearer. The secret? Salt. Nearly 13 tons of the stuff, all of it imported from Pakistan. Since at least the 19th Century, people have used salt — more commonly saltwater immersion — to cure or manage symptoms of migraines, arthritis, and much more. But salt caves are designed to concentrate the healing effects; 45 minutes spent in a Himalayan salt cave (even one built in Central Jersey) can be as effective as 20 hours floating in saltwater.
The early weather forecast for the long July 4th holiday weekend in New Jersey includes multiple chances of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday, putting a potential damper on fireworks, festivals, barbecues and trips to the beach. Before the festivities get underway, two more steamy, sunny days are ahead for...
