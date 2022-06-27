3 dead, others hurt when cross-country Amtrak train hits truck, derails

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Bear area on Monday afternoon. On June 27, 2022, at approximately 2:55 p.m., a 2007 Lexus GS350 was stopped at a red light on westbound Route 40 (Pulaski Highway) at its intersection with Route 72 within the left lane of two westbound through-lanes of travel. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler was stopped behind the Lexus, a 2014 Honda Civic was stopped behind the Jeep, and a 2022 Honda Accord was stopped at a red light within the outside left turn lane of westbound Route 40 (to the left of the Lexus), waiting to turn left onto southbound Route 72. At this time, a 2002 Infiniti G35 was traveling westbound Route 40 at an apparent high rate of speed within the left through-lane of travel, approaching the above-mentioned vehicles.

