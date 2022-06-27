ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Ventures in SC near Charlotte to pay for employee abortion travel expenses

By Catherine Muccigrosso
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eKLZh_0gNoH56100

Red Ventures is the latest Charlotte-area company that will cover an employee’s travel expenses for health care treatments, including abortion, out of state.

On Monday, the 22-year-old Internet marketing and technology company based in Fort Mill, S.C., said it covers travel and lodging fees for “non-life-threatening medical treatments.”

Non-life-threatening medical treatments cover a wide variety of treatments, including abortion, company spokeswoman McKayla Hernandez said.

“We believe access to healthcare is a civil right,” Red Ventures said in a statement Monday.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The ruling now gives states the power to control abortion rights. South Carolina is poised to pass restrictive abortion legislation with a State House special session likely after July 1, The State newspaper in Columbia reported. In North Carolina, abortion remains legal and could become a destination state for the procedure as restrictions are enacted in surrounding states.

Red Ventures is among other companies — Bank of America , JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup — that have said they will cover travel expenses for abortion.

Several retailers also have pledged to pay for abortion medical services and travel for employees, according to industry publication RetailDive. That list includes Levi Strauss & Co., Gap Inc., Patagonia, Apple, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nike, Lululemon, Adidas, Victoria’s Secret, Madewell, Kenneth Cole and Pacsun.

Red Ventures’ health care benefit covers up to $2,000 in travel and lodging fees for non-life-threatening medical treatments that are unavailable within a 100-mile radius of the employee’s home address, according to the company.

Red Ventures also is expanding its “gender affirmation treatment” coverage up to $10,000 for travel and lodging expenses and covered at 100%, according to a company statement.

Employees must be enrolled in the company’s medical plan.

Red Ventures has 3,500 employees worldwide, including about 1,400 in the Charlotte area.

Carolina Gal
2d ago

If companies are starting to do this then I certainly hope they pay for all employee travel expenses for ANY type of medical procedure, experimental treatment, etc. Can’t pick and choose. You do for one, you do for all.

