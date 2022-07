SAN JOSE (CBS SF) - San Jose Police announced Thursday the arrest of five suspects connected to a series of violent armed robberies, including one incident where a 15-month-old baby was held at gunpoint.Police identified three of the suspects as 19-year-old Armando Manzano, 19-year-old Daniel Mendez, and 23-year-old Eduardo Santiago. Officers did not identify the other two suspects as they are juveniles. Officers said the suspects are connected with three armed robberies, the first being an incident on May 31 where an elderly couple was tied up and beaten before being robbed.On May 31, at 3:50 p.m., officers responded to...

