Local health providers, birthing experts share concerns after SCOTUS abortion ruling

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now, abortion is still legal in Indiana, but some worry it won't be for long. Local health providers, birthing experts share concerns …. Inflation, flight cancellations causing issues for …. LIFT Academy offers free flight school for teens...

Two central Indiana health systems join Mayo Clinic network

Hancock Health in Greenfield and Hendricks Regional Health in Danville have joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, based in Minnesota. The health systems say the move will provide special access to Mayo Clinic’s knowledge and expertise in an effort to provide the best care possible. Through the partnership, physicians...
Planned Parenthood lawsuit possible if Indiana bans abortion

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The CEO of Planned Parenthood in Indiana says the organization plans to sue the state of Indiana if an abortion ban goes through. State lawmakers are expected to meet July 6 to discuss abortion. "We are going to fight for that right [to abortion]...
Indiana AG blasts governor for legal fees

(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s lawsuit challenging the authority of the General Assembly left Hoosier taxpayers to cover nearly $520,000 in legal fees, which Attorney General Todd Rokita called “a waste of Hoosier taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”. Holcomb brought the case last year in...
Tainted Medicine Sold at Indiana Drug Stores

The FDA is warning Indiana residents about a potentially dangerous over-the-counter medication sold in drugstores throughout the state. Testing showed the medicine is contaminated with a bacterial called Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens. According to the FDA, the bacteria causes an increased risk of invasive infections with potentially life-threatening consequences in folks with compromised immune systems.
Revised Indiana rape law takes effect July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – Prosecutors say a new state law could make it easier to get justice for survivors of rape. Starting July 1, rape in Indiana will include situations when “the person disregarded the other person’s attempts to physically, verbally, or by other visible conduct refuse the person’s acts.” Some prosecutors say for years, Indiana’s definition […]
15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 6. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
Indianapolis abortion clinic sees influx of patience since Roe v. Wade ruling

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, one Indiana abortion clinic is now seeing an influx in demand for services. The Women’s Med Center, an abortion clinic with locations in Indianapolis and Dayton, says the number of patients has increased two-fold. While they were not able to go on camera, in a statement, the clinic says women are panicking and they’re afraid that those seeking an abortion won’t get the care they need.
Indiana Attorney General Files Motions Toi Lift Injunctions, Allow Abortion Restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Hoosier State’s Attorney General is not waiting for next month’s special session to restrict abortion access in Indiana. Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita filed multiple motions Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, asking that the court quickly lift injunctions against multiple Indiana laws that would restrict abortion. Last week the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with its decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. Because of that, Rokita is arguing there is no legal basis to continue preventing those state laws from being enforced. One restriction would be that a parents be notified when a minor seeks an abortion through the judicial bypass system, as well as a ban of abortions in cases when a woman is concerned about the sex, race or disability status of a fetus. The third restriction enjoined by the court would ban dilation and evacuation abortions.
AG Todd Rokita announces Gun Owners’ Bill of Rights

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita announced the publication of the Gun Owners’ Bill of Rights — a document created to help ensure that Indiana citizens understand the constitutional provisions and other laws that safeguard their Second Amendment liberties. “America’s founders understood the God-given rights of free people to protect themselves against intruders, violent attackers […]
Abortion Ban: What happens next in Indiana

With Roe Vs Wade overturned by the Supreme Court, half of the United States will make abortion illegal. Indiana’s legislators will hold a special session this summer to decide what Indiana’s laws will be. We explain what is happening right now, what will happen next in politics and what will happen next in Women and Child healthcare.
