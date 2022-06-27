ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

100-year-old Huntsville tree faces the ax

WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuntsville deemed the tree a public safety issue and began to cut it down last week...

www.waaytv.com

WAAY-TV

New details in case of Huntsville man accused of Decatur home repair fraud

A Huntsville man who was arrested this week for allegedly defrauding Decatur residents has a history of home repair fraud and theft allegations, records show. Arrests based on those allegations date back to 1995 in Madison County. Johnny Ray Jordan is currently in the Morgan County Jail after being arrested...
DECATUR, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Government
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Cullman woman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. Janet Roberson was last seen around St. Joseph in northwest Cullman in the early afternoon Wednesday. Roberson was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink floral top. If you have any information, contact CPD at 256-734-1434.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

New information surfaces on suspended Decatur doctor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New information has surfaced surrounding the investigation of a Decatur doctor. Sammy Becdach’s license to practice medicine was suspended by the state board of medical examiners. This is after the death of a Pelham woman who apparently was not an oncology patient. Becdach previously worked...
DECATUR, AL
#Oak Tree#Second Opinion#Public Safety#Huntsville Five Points
WHNT News 19

Huntsville City Schools and HPD announce July school supply drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville students might be enjoying summer break but district leaders and safety officers are asking for your help heading into July. Huntsville City Schools announced Wednesday it’s partnering with Huntsville Police Department and its school resource officers to host another edition of its Back to School Supply Drive, happening from Friday, […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Woman sues US Space & Rocket Center for age discrimination

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, her former employer, claiming that the center discriminated against her based on her age. Kimberly Clay, a former retail sales manager at the center, filed the lawsuit in federal court Friday. Clay claims that supervisors […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
News Break
Politics
WAAY-TV

Group says Huntsville is No. 1 - in keeping secrets

The city of Huntsville once again has been named the best, but this time in a category meant as an insult, not an accolade. Investigative Reporters and Editors on Saturday awarded the city and the Huntsville Police Department its 2022 Golden Padlock Award. “The award honors the most secretive government...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say a couple of crooks are up to no good in one Huntsville neighborhood and they have video and pictures of them. They’re hoping you can help track them down. Police said the two forced their way into a home on Atkins Drive and stole some stuff.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Former Athens, Limestone Co. school officials have sentencing dates changed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The sentencing dates have been changed for the five former school officials involved in a scheme that planned to defraud private school students and their parents out of millions of dollars. The following individuals had their sentencing dates change:. Thomas Michael Sisk- sentencing date set for...
ATHENS, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Local physician’s medical license suspended

Dr. Sammy Fuad Becdach, 55, of Madison, had his medical license suspended on June 16 after a 21-year-old female patient he is accused of having sexual relations with died of a drug overdose on Dec. 18, 2020. The state Board of Medical Examiners will seek revocation of the medical license...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Former superintendent faces sentencing on Tuesday

Payne escaped and was recaptured twice in the month of June. Lucas will fill the spot that was left vacant by the death of Frank Travis. Fourth of July travel expected to see increase from 2021. Updated: 18 hours ago. Car travel is expected to set a new record.
ATHENS, AL

