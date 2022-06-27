100-year-old Huntsville tree faces the ax

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. There are large, legal and safe fireworks shows across Madison County this Fourth of July weekend that officials would like you to take note of. What is new this...
Fireworks are illegal in the Rocket City and if you choose to set them off on your own, there's a chance you will receive a visit from the police. It's also against the law to sell or possess fireworks within city limits.
A Huntsville man who was arrested this week for allegedly defrauding Decatur residents has a history of home repair fraud and theft allegations, records show. Arrests based on those allegations date back to 1995 in Madison County. Johnny Ray Jordan is currently in the Morgan County Jail after being arrested...
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. Janet Roberson was last seen around St. Joseph in northwest Cullman in the early afternoon Wednesday. Roberson was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink floral top. If you have any information, contact CPD at 256-734-1434.
Decatur Police have identified an Athens man and two Huntsville men as the suspects in a robbery and high-speed chase that left one of them injured and another dead. Police say officers were dispatched to Home Depot on Wimberly Drive SW for a robbery. On the way, a citizen provided a tag number and description for the suspects' vehicle.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - There is a significant police presence on Highway 31 near the Carpenter Technology building. At this time, it is unclear why police are on scene. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New information has surfaced surrounding the investigation of a Decatur doctor. Sammy Becdach’s license to practice medicine was suspended by the state board of medical examiners. This is after the death of a Pelham woman who apparently was not an oncology patient. Becdach previously worked...
A Hazel Green restaurant says an alarm scared a possible burglar so much that he damaged and door and left his phone behind. It all happened Tuesday night at 2 Chicks Café and Food Truck, 14056 Highway 231-431 N, Hazel Green. According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville students might be enjoying summer break but district leaders and safety officers are asking for your help heading into July. Huntsville City Schools announced Wednesday it’s partnering with Huntsville Police Department and its school resource officers to host another edition of its Back to School Supply Drive, happening from Friday, […]
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, her former employer, claiming that the center discriminated against her based on her age. Kimberly Clay, a former retail sales manager at the center, filed the lawsuit in federal court Friday. Clay claims that supervisors […]
While police departments across the country struggle to close homicide cases and the national clear rate for cases is at an all-time low, Huntsville is bucking the national trend. According to FBI crime data, barely half of murder cases in the United States were solved in 2020, the last data...
The city of Huntsville once again has been named the best, but this time in a category meant as an insult, not an accolade. Investigative Reporters and Editors on Saturday awarded the city and the Huntsville Police Department its 2022 Golden Padlock Award. “The award honors the most secretive government...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say a couple of crooks are up to no good in one Huntsville neighborhood and they have video and pictures of them. They’re hoping you can help track them down. Police said the two forced their way into a home on Atkins Drive and stole some stuff.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The sentencing dates have been changed for the five former school officials involved in a scheme that planned to defraud private school students and their parents out of millions of dollars. The following individuals had their sentencing dates change:. Thomas Michael Sisk- sentencing date set for...
A project to widen Huntsville-Brownsferry Road and add turn lanes at Tanner Crossroads, where Huntsville-Brownsferry crosses U.S. 31, is behind schedule but expected to be complete by late next year, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. “The project is a little behind due to utility conflicts and relocations, some...
A woman who gave birth to her stillborn son at Madison Hospital is facing a Class A felony charge and $200,000 bond after she admitted to using methamphetamine while knowing she was pregnant, according to authorities and court documents. Faith Victoria Kemp, 20, gave birth at 38 weeks to a...
Dr. Sammy Fuad Becdach, 55, of Madison, had his medical license suspended on June 16 after a 21-year-old female patient he is accused of having sexual relations with died of a drug overdose on Dec. 18, 2020. The state Board of Medical Examiners will seek revocation of the medical license...
Payne escaped and was recaptured twice in the month of June. Lucas will fill the spot that was left vacant by the death of Frank Travis. Fourth of July travel expected to see increase from 2021. Updated: 18 hours ago. Car travel is expected to set a new record.
