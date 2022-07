SAN DIEGO — When Maricela Silva died from cancer, her family didn't think too much about the cause. But her son, Nicholas Aguilar, says that changed after he started talking to neighbors on their small cul-de-sac. “My next-door neighbor, her next-door neighbor, a couple of doors down also,” he said pointing out homes of neighbors with cancer. “So it seemed to me too much of a coincidence for that many people on our street to have cancer at the same time.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO